The mutual admiration between Guardiola and Haaland could lead the player to Manchester

03/30/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling haaland, It would be one of the great aspirations of Pep Guardiola for his Manchester City, according to an extensive report from the Norwegian newspaper VG. The departure of Sergio Agüero would have been the determining factor for the directive citizen face the incorporation of the Norwegian striker as a priority.

The Norwegian media has contacted the journalist Paul hirst, from Times Sport, who believes that Pep Guardiola’s team urgently needs a figure to replace Kun’s departure: “City have made a list of strikers who can replace Sergio Agüero as spearhead. Haaland tops that list.”.

According to ESPN, Borussia Dortmund would have priced Haaland at a figure close to 180 million euros, something that the British club could not assume in the next market window: “They may have to wait until the summer of 2022 to sign him because that’s when the release clause goes into effect. They will hardly want to pay a huge sum this summer.”.

One of the main reasons why the Norwegian would leave the Bundesliga to join the Manchester City project, despite the differences between the Catalan coach and the player’s representative, would be because of the figure of Pep Guardiola: “Guardiola is a huge fan of Haaland and has a brilliant resume when it comes to developing young players. There is reason to believe this will appeal to Haaland.”.

Haaland, on the hunt for Lewandowski

The Norwegian striker from Borussia Dortmund and the Polish from Bayern are starring in one of the strongest scoring duels in European football. Between the two they have scored more goals than up to 19 Bundesliga teams this season: 21 and 35, respectively. The recent injury of the Pole, who will be out for up to four weeks, has given the Norwegian a small chance to hunt him down on the scorers table.

Erling Haaland has scored a goal per game since joining German football: 49 goals in 49 games. With regard to this course, the Norwegian has recorded 33 goals in 31 games and is one of Borussia Dortmund’s great hopes in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they are measured precisely against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.