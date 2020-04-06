As official football or basketball competitions have done before, tennis has wanted to join virtual game initiatives to try to contribute in different ways to the situation that devastates practically all countries in the world and also to the viability of world sport for a month now and with the complicated medium-term future for its resumption. And it has been the Mutua Madrid Open the first to take this step, which will also have the necessary help for the tennis players who will need it most in these months away from competition.

This is another question added to the problems of not competing. And it is that several players have been focusing on the serious liquidity problem that tennis players who are mainly outside the top-100 will have, which has led, for example, to the British Tennis Federation to compensate with 20 £ million the absence of competition for tennis players who will not be able to deposit money during all the months that they will be without professional tennis.

Thus, the Mutua Madrid Open has announced that it will carry out the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, in which some of the best tennis players in the world will participate from their homes, reproducing through the Tennis Wolrd Tour video game the Madrid tournament, whose prize and benefit, of 150,000, will go to support part of those tennis players who are in a situation economic critical, whose horizon does not seem to be improving.

The initiative, which will take place from April 27 to 30, supported by Andrea Gaudenzi and Steve Simon, CEO of the ATP and CEO of the WTA respectively, will have a donation of 150,000 euros in both tables (ATP and WTA), of which the winners will be able to decide the amount that they give to the tennis players with the most economic problems at the moment and, additionally, a total of 50,000 euros that will go entirely to reduce the social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro will have 16 individual participants (ATP and WTA) initially divided into four groups. From this initial phase will emerge those classified for the quarterfinals, which will be held over four days of competition. In addition, in parallel to this competition, a charity tournament will take place that will pit some of the world’s leading ‘gamer’ creators against professional tennis players to raise funds to help those affected by Covid-19.

