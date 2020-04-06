The 2020 edition of the Mutua Madrid Open It will not be held in person due to the coronavirus crisis, but the organization, in a novel initiative agreed with ATP and WTA, has decided found a virtual tournament from April 27 to 30 in which the players, from their homes, will face each other to combat the effects of the pandemic.

He ‘Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro’ It will reproduce the competition in a virtual way and will face the best tennis players on the ATP and WTA circuits at the Manolo Santana Stadium, recreated in the Tennis World Tour video game, but the tennis players will change the racket for the command of the game console. «Since we announced that The Mutua Madrid Open could not be held on the dates originally planned, We have been working to think about how we could bring tennis closer to the fans, “said Feliciano López, director of the Mutua Madrid Open.

«Without the need to leave home, we have organized a competition between professional players as faithful as possible to the conventional Mutua Madrid Open. And also with a goal that goes beyond entertaining: we seek to contribute our grain of sand in these difficult times for all, “added the extenista from Toledo.

For his part, the ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi He stressed that the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro will be the first online tournament on the ATP circuit, and that it will offer players and fans a “new and exciting” way to connect with tennis.

Donation for those affected

The tournament was born with a solidarity vocation to help tennis players who have no income in these weeks of inactivity and to collaborate with those affected by COVID-19. Therefore, the tournament will have a donation of 150,000 euros in both tables (ATP and WTA), from which the winners will be able to decide the amount that they give to the tennis players with the most economic problems and 50,000 euros destined to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.

The Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro will be played with 16 individual participants (ATP and WTA), to be announced in the coming days, divided into four groups. From this phase of the league, those classified for the quarterfinals of the tournament will be held, which will be held during four days of competition.