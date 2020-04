Eugenie Bouchard, David Goffin, Karen Khacahnov and Kristina Mladenovic. These are the four new participants that the organization of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro has announced this noon. Little by little we are getting to know all the faces of the cast that in a few weeks we will see compete from home with the command of the Play Station through the Tennis World Tour video game. Rafa Nadal will not have it easy if he wants to reign in the capital of Spain.

