The Mutua Madrid Open 2021 completes a great poster with the presence of Venus Williams

The American tennis player Venus williams will participate in the nineteenth edition of the tournament Mutua Madrid Open 2021, as reported by the organization of the WTA 1000 that will be held from April 27 to May 9 at the Caja Mágica.

It will be the first time Venus williams compete again in the Spanish capital since 2018.

“I am delighted to return to Madrid to begin my season on clay courts. Madrid is an incredible city and the fans always transmit a lot of positive energy to me ”, he commented Williams in statements provided by the organizers.

The eldest of the sisters Williams He has already played in the Australian Open, in Melbourne, and in Miami this year.

The American tennis player, 40 years old and number 92 in the world, already knows what it is to reach the final and win this tournament. In 2010, Venus managed to reach the final of the individual draw, which she lost to the Iranian-French Aravane rezai, and won the doubles final with her sister Serena.

“Venus is a legend of women’s tennis and in this edition we will enjoy her and seven other women who have reached number one in the world, which will guarantee the show one more season,” she declared. Feliciano lopez, tournament director.

The Mutua Madrid Open will bring together eight players who have been number one in the WTA ranking, among which is the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, which held the highest position in the ranking for a total of four weeks.

In the same way, Ashleigh barty, Naomi osaka, Simona halep, Karolina Pliskova, Victoria Azarenka Y Angelique kerber confirmed their presence during the tournament, in which the Spanish will also be Paula Badosa (62) and Sara sorribes (48).

There are still two free places to complete the women’s draw, which will be announced in the coming days.