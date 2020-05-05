Netflix is ​​about to present a new adaptation of the Roald Dahl story and has announced the actor who will play Miss Tronchatoro in the ‘Matilda’ musical.

The 1996 movie, also based on the eponymous book, he failed in theaters, earning only $ 33 million with an estimated budget of $ 36 million.

However, after its theatrical release, the film has become one of the most beloved children’s movies of the 1990s.

The story of ‘Matilda’ follows a precocious young woman with that name, who discovers that she has telekinetic abilities. She uses these skills to play pranks on her cruel and unloving parents and the sinister principal of her school, Miss Tronchatoro.

The adaptation of Nicholas Kazan and Robin Swicord, was directed by Danny DeVito, who also starred in the film as Matilda’s father.. The film’s cast included Mara Wilson, Rhea Perlman, Embeth Davidtz, Paul Reubens, and Pam Ferris.

In 2010, the story was adapted into a musical developed by Tim Minchin, who composed the music and lyrics for the production. The play won multiple Tony Awards, prompting Minchin to plan a film adaptation of his production.

Netflix has hired Ralph Fiennes to play a genre version of Tronchatoro in the ‘Matilda’ musical.

Fiennes is no stranger to playing a villain, especially by taking on the role of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, a role he has stated he would reprise for the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

According to American media, the adaptation will follow the format of the stage production by choosing a male actor in the role of the infamous antagonist.

The adaptation of ‘Matilda’ was announced alongside an animated series by Willy Wonka and other works by Roald Dahl that would also be directed to Netflix, but at the moment they do not have a release date.