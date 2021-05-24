The musical debut of Axel Llunas in ‘Luis Miguel, the series’

In an interview with ABC TV Paraguay, he confessed that before participating in Luis Miguel, the series I already dreamed of being an actor. “Before, I already wanted to be an actor and took acting classes. I used to say to my father: ‘Do you have a project?’ And he told me about Netflix. I go there and it’s my turn and they choose me and I’m super surprised, I was about to cry. “

Axel He said that for the character they cut his hair and darkened it. The boy also explained that his classmates Juanpa Zurita Y Diego Boneta They helped him in the scenes: “They are already more professional and they told me ‘Take it easy, nothing happens, they are cameras, they are not going to eat you. We are here'”.

The first days, remember Axel, He was very nervous and afraid of the cameras, but as time went by he got used to the dynamics of the set. “It’s like a surprise because I’m seeing it there on TV and it’s like ‘Wow, after so much effort, after spending a year recording it, it comes out there. It’s kind of weird to see yourself. “