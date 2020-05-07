The music. What would our lives be without music. Both for those moments when we feel lower and to inject ourselves with energy, music accompanies our lives and can become a powerful source of inspiration to relax or just the opposite. It is very common to see many tennis players jump on the track with their headphones on, focused and fully involved in their world, abstracted under the influence of music from both Spotify, Apple Music or Amazon Music but, what musical tastes can players like Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer or Novak Djokovic?

There are certain studies that ensure that music has a real effect on our minds when it comes to sports performance. It is ensured that on certain occasions, the level of adrenaline increases by up to 20% and it is not surprising that some tennis player takes to the court with his headphones waiting to start the match with the greatest possible intensity. Rafael Nadal He is one of those tennis players who, in the minutes before going out to play, connects his player and begins to listen to music, although of course, when entering the court, he always prefers to listen to the applause and the cheers of the people.

The music that Nadal listens to is very varied, with a predominance of singers in Spanish. He has always declared himself a fan of mythical singers of Spanish music such as Julio Iglesias or Alejandro Sanz, with songs like You, by Julio, or Pero tú, by Alejandro. The Balearic also usually listens to Latin music in general, both from singers from the beginning of the millennium such as Maná or Shakira, as well as the most current Latin rhythms that are heard so much throughout the world. As for foreign singers, Rafa has always pointed out names like Bon Jovi or Bryan Adams. His coach, Carlos Moyà, is usually more of a rocker and his favorite music includes singers or groups like AC / DC, Survivor or Bruce Spingsteen.

For his part, Roger Federer He revealed in a past interview that his musical tastes have varied greatly with respect to his younger stage. The Swiss claimed that in his teenage stage he mainly listened to music from DJ’s, then, as he grew up, he became fond of singers such as Queen, Michael Jackson, AC / DC or Metallica, opting especially for rock music in his stage of the 20. Lenny Kravitz is another of the singers Roger listens to and his is his favorite song, pointing to ‘Fly Away’ as the one he likes the most. In a recent interview he stated that now with children he cannot listen to as much music as he would like but that he varies many types of styles.

Novak Djokovic it could be said that it is the one with the most extreme musical tastes within the Big 3. The Serb declares himself a fan of musical tastes as disparate as it can be rock, hip-hop, Latin, reggae or classical music. What will his love for classical music be like? In an interview years ago, he declared that he loved listening to opera due to the impossibility of going by himself due to his work, but that it helped him to teleport to another world. In fact, Nole has been seen on several occasions with her friend Lola Astanova, the pianist, known for her virtue when it comes to playing classical pieces.

The controversial Nick Kyrgios He has always declared himself a fan of RnB music, putting that different touch to everything he does. An unconditional fan of Drake, he has also confessed to listening a lot to Rihanna and Lil ‘Wayne and he usually opts for black music more when connecting to a tennis match. The type of music you listen to says a lot about yourself. If Kyrgios does not like RnB music, Andy Murray Perhaps the music of which he declares himself a fan does not hit him so much since he has assured in some interview that hip-hop is very popular, being a fan of groups such as 50 Cent or Dizzee Rascal.

Among young people, Alexander Zverev He has not commented much about his favorite groups although he has assured that he usually listens to different styles depending on the time he is in while Stefanos Tsitsipas He claimed to be a huge fan of Avicii’s music, in fact, dedicated the title to him in Stockholm after his death, claiming that his music inspired him throughout his life.

