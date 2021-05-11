The music of mourning, advance end of young band singer

The music of mourning, advance end of young singer of band | Instagram

Again mourning comes to music, they have advanced the end of Julio Verdugo, a promising young band musician in her native Culiacán, Sinaloa. Julio was reportedly outside his home when the end came.

Officially it was announced that whoever was part of Los 3 de Culiacán and had enormous fame in Culiacán for his performance in music left the afterlife at the hands of someone else when he was in a van type van outside his home.

It turned out that the singer was found lifeless with the engine and lights on in the driver’s seat of said car. In the place, residues of what was used to end his life were found.

No further details have been provided about what happened or why they approached this young man in this way; but unfortunately, this is not the first similar fact that Mexican music has faced in recent months.

In the month of April, the music The departure of Alfredito Olivas’s brother, Irwing Olivas, his wife and their baby cried, this in Jalisco; then came the unfortunate news of the departure of another young Alex Quintero, in the middle of a party.