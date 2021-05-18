the music of Franco Battiato in the cinema

Today he passed away Franco Battiato, absolute star of Italian music for several decades marked by his overflowing curiosity and refusal to pigeonhole. After having disappeared from the public scene for some time, the Sicilian composer died at the age of 76, leaving behind an intimidating artistic legacy, developed beyond music through writing, painting and filmmaking. And it is that the author of Permanent center of gravity He was also interested in cinema, giving permission for his music to storm a number of films since the 1980s, when he became the first Italian artist to sell a million copies.

Throughout his life, Battiato published 30 studio albums halfway between experimental music and the most stage-busting pop, becoming well known in our country thanks to the punctual translation of his songs. Consolidating an intergenerational following the composer was someone, indeed, extremely prolific, and when the moment came he had the impulse to express himself beyond music to act as a filmmaker of documentaries and a handful of films. The same ones with which a special relationship has always united him, as we will soon delve into.

This is how the artist who always wanted to see us dance has sounded in the cinema.

Nanni Moretti borrows her voice

Few Italian directors have been as active and applauded throughout their careers as they have achieved. Nanni moretti. However, before signing masterpieces like Dear diary, the son’s room or Mia mother, the career of this Brunico-born filmmaker went back to the 70s, and one of his first triumphs among critics was Bianca. Released in 1983, this romantic drama starred himself (something that happens very often), and in one of its sections it sounded in all its splendor Scalo to Degree.

Specifically, when Moretti’s character was alone on a beach, seeing how several couples around him were enjoying the sun and a physical contact in which the protagonist wanted to participate, with catastrophic results. Battiato’s song, featured on the album L’arca di Noè, fabulously framed the pathos of the scene.

It would not be the last time that Battiato would feature in Moretti’s filmography. In fact his next work, Mass is over, it included a hit like I Treni di Tozeur, with which the singer (in the company of Alice) had participated in Eurovision a year earlier, in 1984. In this film Moretti played a priest with a crisis of faith, but to dare to emulate any of the themes of the teacher we would have to wait for his next film.

Red Vaseline closed in 1989 the “Battiato trilogy” by Moretti, with one of his sharpest films. Starting from the misadventures of Michele (an amnesiac water polo player who played himself), the director developed a satire on Italian politics that ended up being crowned by another hit by Battiato: And I come to close, appeared a year earlier on the album Physiognomics. This time, Moretti dared to sing, within a memorable musical number that he faced from the pool.

Covering the Rolling Stones

More than fifteen years later we found Battiato again in the least expected place: the acclaimed dystopia of Alfonso Cuaron Sons of men. However, we did not do it with an instantly recognizable song, because in the face of his appearance in this 2006 film the Italian star dared to cover no less than the Rolling Stones. The result was a beautiful version of Ruby tuesday that set one of the most emotional scenes in Children of Men, with the character of Michael Caine facing his destiny.

In Spain

Bárbara Lennie and Oriol Vila in ‘All songs speak of me’

Franco Battiato is part of the sentimental memory of many Spaniards, whatever their age. Jonah Trueba He was aware of this when it came to setting up his memorable debut feature, All the songs talk about me (2010), and he didn’t try to hide that there was a lot of him in that Ramiro (Oriol Vila) who suddenly understood that The Stagione dell’Amore (or The season of loves) was an incredible song.

“Ramiro had the feeling that everything he read had to do with him. Something similar happened to him with music; suddenly he liked songs that until then had seemed ridiculous “, reflected the narrator of the film while the protagonist put the vinyl of Orizzonti Perduti (1983) and was carried away.

Without leaving Spain, and endorsing the enormous presence that Battiato’s music had in our country, Tell me how it happened He also included a song of his in one of its chapters: You to Triana and I to San Genaro, belonging to the fourteenth season. The theme chosen to set the 1981 World Cup was, how could it be otherwise, Permanent center of gravity.

As director

Call Me By Your Name was, in 2017, the last film to have a song by Battiato on its soundtrack (Radio Warsaw), but to trace the audiovisual experience of the Sicilian singer we have to go far beyond the directors who were fortunate enough to use any of his creations. And it is that Battiato debuted as a film director in Lost love (2003): chronicle about the loving awakening of a young man named Ettore who, yes, included in his soundtrack songs signed by him, such as his own Lost love which gave it title.

In 2006 Battiato directed the eccentric Musikanten, where a woman obsessed with Beethoven’s music managed to travel to the 19th century to meet him, and a year later the artist cultivated the documentary for the first time with Giuni Russo: The soft figure, that he dedicated to an old friend, properly the Sicilian singer Giuni Russo. After directing a religious drama (Nothing is what it seems) and another documentary (Auguri Don Gesualdo, in honor of the homonymous writer), in 2015 he dared to direct his own video clip.

It was for the song Le nostre anime, benefiting from the interpretations of Luca marinelli Y Alba Rohrwacher, prestigious Italian actress and sister of the filmmaker Alice rohrwacher (Happy Lazzaro, of whose cast he was also part). We say goodbye to a teacher among teachers with this work.

