51% of Spaniards advance from this Monday, May 11 to phase 1 of the de-escalation, the next step on the way back to the life we ​​used to and that includes, among other few changes with respect to the past weeks of confinement , the possibility of visiting museums, closed from March 14. These, yes, can only accommodate a third of their permitted capacity and with a safety distance between people of two meters. Something that is intuited will not be a problem, since tourism has been in torpor for two months. As it was published this Saturday in the BOE, the rules to guarantee a safe visit to art centers include the prohibition of groups (unless they are families or people living together); the establishment of routes and the exclusion of rooms that do not allow the minimum distance; as well as the prohibition of elements for tactile use, audio guides and room brochures. In addition, museums, which in many cases will take the temperatures of the visitors at the entrance, must provide hydro-alcoholic gels and install partitions in lockers and information desks. Tickets, if possible, should be purchased online.

It is not a question of opening because you can: you have to have everything prepared and security comes first Carmen Espinosa, curator of the Lázaro Galdiano Museum

With Cantabria among the territories that have passed phase zero, the first major Spanish art center that dares to probe the unknown waters of the “new normal” is the Centro Botín de Santander, which will open its doors to the public on May 12 . Given that Mondays are traditionally the weekly rest day of the museums, nobody expected a hasty reopening on the same day 11. As Íñigo Sáenz de Miera, director of the Botín Center points out, it is not an economic operation either: with the reduced capacity and having to stock up on safety materials, this return to business could hardly be profitable. “We were clear that we would open when we could open,” says the center’s director, who is private, whose coffers do not depend so much on box office income but on Banco Santander dividends. “We consider that art is not the cherry, but that it is necessary. For this reason, it seems important to us to offer the people of Cantabria the artistic experience and contribute here to the development of the arts ”.

Aware that in these initial stages of de-escalation their scope will be limited to proximity visitors, museums are rethinking today more than ever their work as local agents of change. They also know that for now their capacity for action is limited: they cannot carry out cultural and educational activities and it is difficult to think about organizing new exhibitions, so most plan to reopen the public with the exhibits they already had on display and waiting. to see how they can rebuild their battered calendars. In the islands, which also go to phase 1, museums such as the TEA of Tenerife also plan to resume their activity this week: in their case, on May 15. “The center maintains the telework policy at times when presence is not strictly necessary due to service needs,” explains director Gilberto González. It is the norm that will be followed by most art centers: a tight, progressive and shift-based return to work. In Palma, Es Baluard, which will return on June 2, will double the room staff (something that other museums will also do) in order to control their capacity. To these extra expenses are added the losses for not renting spaces and other activities that museums carry out beyond the sale of tickets. For Es Baluard, which has stopped entering around half a million euros during the closing, as its director, Inma Prieto points out, the box office represents only 20% of its budgets. “But we prefer to open, because we consider that we are a service to the community.”

Madrid: each museum at its own pace

Not having gone to the next phase does not mean that the plans of the managers of the great museums of the capital have been disrupted: none planned to open this May 11. With accumulated losses of 70% of their own income from closure, the Prado Museum declares itself aware of its “symbolic” value beyond what is purely economic or tourist, so they claim to prefer not to rush when setting the date of reopening. Prima, according to sources from the institution, guarantee security measures for both visitors and employees, managed in coordination with the Ministry of Culture.

Madrid is still in phase 0, but even if it had gone to 1 none of the major museums had planned to open on May 11

In the Reina Sofía, which has stopped entering the box office in this crisis between 10,000 and 12,000 euros per day, the staff will gradually join the offices starting on Monday 11, but the reception of the public will not take place until the end of May or early June. The same as in the Thyssen Museum. Always, as sources from these institutions emphasize, strictly abiding by the established security measures. As for the rest of the state museums (including those located outside Madrid, such as the National Sculpture Museum in Valladolid, the Sephardi in Toledo …), from the Ministry of Culture they assured at the end of last week “not to be found yet in readiness ”to announce the reopening dates.

The museums and halls of autonomous ownership (CA2M, Casa Cervantes …) work with their minds set at the beginning of the summer although, as sources from the Community of Madrid indicate, they are still “conditional”. “During this time of confinement, we continue to work on preserving the collections and works of our exhibitions, as well as digitizing the contents of the rooms and museums,” they say. The spaces that depend on the Madrid City Council (Matadero, Conde Duque …) are also waiting for the evolution of events, also with summer as the horizon. “We do not have approximate dates, but everything indicates that it will not be in this month of May,” they point out from the Town Hall, to explain that, when they open, all their spaces will do so in unison.

The many privately run cultural venues and centers in the capital will independently decide which way to go. Neither wants to make impulsive decisions. The uncertainty still weighs. “We are not going to be among the first, we have no need to run,” stresses Lucía Casani, director of La Casa Encendida, which is considering the month of July for the reopening. “We will gradually open different spaces, to regain normality in September.” At the Lázaro Galdiano Museum they will follow the same line: “It is not a question of opening because you can: you have to have everything prepared and security comes first,” says the curator, Carmen Espinosa, who talks about the first fortnight of June as a “Possible scenario”.

In many cases, the exhibitions that were open at the time of the closing will be retaken. At Fundación Telefónica, in addition to recovering their proposal with Bill Viola, they would like to present a new sample of Buckminster Fuller. “But we are at the expense of what the government is marking,” they point out. Other spaces that continue evaluating the reopening date are the exhibition rooms of the March Foundation (both in Madrid and Palma and Cuenca), Caixaforum in all its centers; and the Mapfre Foundation. “We hope to open the Recoletos room in early June, but we are just looking to see if we can extend the Rodin-Giacometti exhibition,” says Nadia Arroyo, director of culture. “Throughout these weeks of confinement, there was a time when we gave up on the summer season thinking that we would already start in September, but with de-escalation we have once again considered prolonging it.”

Catalonia: a joint reopening in Barcelona

The Barcelona art centers will not open their doors on the 11th either. These facilities received with surprise the news that the museums would be included in phase 1 of de-escalation, as the six main museums in the city assure: Picasso Museum, MNAC, Macba, The Tàpies Foundation, the Miró Foundation and the CCCB, which have been working in coordination for weeks and have seen how the date of mid-September under consideration (coinciding with the La Mercè festivities), was considerably ahead of schedule.

In Barcelona, ​​all the great museums agree that they will not open before mid-June

Before knowing that Barcelona remains in phase zero, everyone agreed that they will not open until the first half of June. From the six museums they explain that the reopening will be joint “to underline the centrality and power of culture in the city and offer the great facilities to citizens after so many weeks of closure.” They will also carry out important dissemination work for Barcelona residents, until now only 14.4% of their visitors.

In the case of the Dalí Museums, in Figueres, Cadaqués and Púbol, managed by the private Gala-Salvador Dalí foundation, the opening is set for the beginning of June, while other centers such as the Girona Art Museum or the Cerdanyola Museum await the guidelines of their administrations, Generalitat and City Council, respectively, to be able to do so. The director of the Girona museum, Carme Clusellas, summarizes the situation with the phrase: “Closing was very easy, opening not so much.”

In these almost two months of closure, the economic losses have been considerable for all of them, but the cancellations of activities and room rentals for the coming months make the situation not improve. The MNAC estimates that the losses until the end of the year will be approximately 2 million euros and the Macba 1.5 million. For its part, the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation, which has always presented positive results, has applied an ERTE to all its staff (a hundred people) and has assured that it will request financial collaboration from the four administrations of its board (Ministry, Generalitat and City Councils of Figueres and Cadaqués) for the first time to overcome the general decline in visitors, their main source of income.

Basque Country: “cultural summer” from June 1

The main museums of the Basque Country will also be closed this May 11. The Guggenheim and the Fine Arts in Bilbao, the San Telmo Museum in San Sebastián, Chillida Leku in Hernani and the Artium in Vitoria have decided to reopen their doors two weeks later, starting on June 1. “It is a decision that we have taken jointly and in coordination with the Basque institutions,” says a person in charge of the Guggenheim. The Basque Government agreed last Thursday to start the so-called “cultural summer” in this community on June 1, in accordance with criteria that will require a minimum distance between people to avoid crowds and strict cleaning and hygiene measures at the facilities.

“We are preparing the exhibition spaces to open during the first week of June. We have not yet defined the exact date ”, points out the director of San Telmo, Susana Soto. In this Donostia museum, with 10,000 square meters of room, in addition to a patio and the open-air cloister, they are now working to place partitions on the counters, mark the ground … “to avoid contact between people”: “We want they see us as a safe space ”, comments Soto.

Chillida Leku, reopened in April 2019 after more than eight years closed due to economic problems, has the advantage of being outdoors: “We will always act under the recommendation of the authorities, although Chillida Leku is an open museum and this It puts us in a good starting point to resume the activity ”, says its manager, Mikel Chillida. And he adds: “Issues related to economic sustainability are important for a private museum like ours and we are working on a plan that allows for a full opening throughout the year.”

The Autonomous Executive, together with the three provincial councils and the town councils, has set June 1 as the start date of the Basque cultural calendar in full de-escalation. From that day on, museums, cultural centers, libraries, reading rooms and cinema will start to open as long as the safety of the attendees is guaranteed. “We do not expect to have a massive influx of public,” says Artium’s head of communication, Antón Bilbao.

Castilla y León: an uncertain return

Alejandro Sarmiento, director of the Burgos Museum of Human Evolution, claims that, as the philosopher Nucio Ordine would say, “we must flee from those conceptions that understand that only what produces benefit is useful and worthy of protection”, because art and culture do not follow the logic of the goods. Sarmiento sees a double threat due to “the reduction of the income derived from his box office” and the “helplessness that an eventual reduction of public budgets destined for culture will provoke in the museum” and in the cultural ecosystem. The also vice-president of the Professional Association of Cultural Managers of Castilla y León estimates that since March 14, 322,995 euros have stopped entering, derived only from the box office. Given that only 10% of the more than 150,000 visits to the permanent exhibition of the MEH in 2019, came from the province of Burgos, Sarmiento considers that the situation invites “not to proceed to the opening until the next phase of de-escalation”.

The director of the Ethnographic Museum of Castilla y León (Zamora), Pepe Calvo, affirms that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism has informed them that the reopening dates are “uncertain”. “We hope that the closing situation to the public will not last for many more weeks,” he adds. Calvo understands that there are still many undefined factors and cautiously assures that they will not reopen until they have a response to “the needs imposed by the pandemic”. For its part, the Museum of Contemporary Art of Castilla y León (MUSAC) is still waiting that the region improves its registries against the virus, Manuel Olveira, its director, explains that they are “eager to reactivate the public service we carry out”, but all subject to the authorities’ criteria.

Andalusia: waiting for “clear indications”

The Ministry of Culture and Historical Heritage of the Junta de Andalucía, responsible for managing 169 museums and museum collections in the community, was last Friday, a day before the publication in the BOE of the mandatory security measures, waiting for “Clear indications from the ministry to know under what conditions of safety and hygiene for all public employees and visitors we have to open in the provinces that go to phase 1. We will comply with the phases and deadlines that the central government indicates, but as long as they are met those conditions that the ministry as the sole command must communicate to us ”, explained a spokeswoman for Culture.

On the other hand, the Picasso Malaga Museum, which the Board manages together with the Paul, Christine and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso Foundation, has stated its intention to open it to the public in the last week of May, on a date yet to be specified.

Valencia: free all 2020

Even at the expense of the development of events, the Valencian Generalitat has decided, in principle, to open all its museums on May 18 to coincide with the celebration of International Museum Day. So the IVAM, the Fine Arts museums of Valencia and Castellón, the Centro del Carme or the Archaeological Museum of Sagunt, among others, will prepare their facilities this week to meet the security requirements set by the Government. Now that it is known that a good part of the Valencian Community has not passed to phase 1, everything depends on the lack of confinement being extended from day 18.

Tickets to all these museums will be free during 2020, as announced by the Generalitat. In the majority it was no longer paid, so the loss of this source of income during the two months of confinement will be very limited. At IVAM, ordinary admission costs five euros, but the box office weight does not reach 10% of income. “90% of the budget comes from the Generalitat. Every year, we have more box office income, but its loss for two months will not be very significant, “explains the museum’s director, José Miguel G. Cortés.

More problematic are the difficulties derived from the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus. If loans can be made for certain pieces, if insurance can be extended, if the links of international museums can travel when the borders will be opened, if transport can meet the dates, Cortés maintains.

In Alicante, the main museums will resume their activity on Monday, but will not open their doors to visitors. Both the Museum of Contemporary Art of Alicante (MACA), which is municipally owned, as well as the Archaeological Museum of Alicante (Marq) or the Museum of Fine Arts Gravina (Mubag), both managed by the Provincial Government, will gradually reincorporate their templates. The only one that charges entry, of 3 euros, is the Marq, which does not foresee a great economic disaster because the collection that comes in for this reason is minimal within its annual budget, reports Rafa Burgos.

Galicia: the future in the air

In Galicia there is no opening date in sight. Last Friday, a day before the announcement of the mandatory measures for the reopening of museums in phase 1 marked by the central government, the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Román Rodríguez, protested: “It would be inadmissible to know the measures in the BOE on Sunday afternoon, a few hours after we have to apply it ”.

