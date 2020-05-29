No one knows what the reopening of museums will be like when the Covid-19 health crisis passes, but everyone agrees that nothing will be like before. In the future predicted by the heads of these institutions there are no “blockbusters”. There will be no place for crowded rooms such as that of El Bosco, in the Prado, Dalí, in the Reina Sofía, or Leonardo, in the Louvre. “In the post-Covid world, museums will no longer be the target of mass tourism and the indicators of success will be less quantitative and more qualitative,” says Ana Botella Diez del Corral, Head of Public Programs, at the Wellcome Trust in the United Kingdom, which It proposes to close the museums for at least three months and gradually reactivate it.

The return will not be easy. Hygiene habits have altered social patterns and triggered fear. “It is a health crisis, but also an existential crisis that is going to cause fundamental changes in our lifestyle. There is no point in following the same museum practices (in exhibitions, public programs or education). We must rethink everything. I keep asking myself how to reopen and contribute in a relevant way to social needs, ”adds Botella.

Socioeconomic changes will transform the material conditions that have sustained a collapsed international model. It will be difficult to attract the public to the museum again: “It will take time to convince him to agree to shut himself in for two hours in a space with large numbers of people,” says María López-Fanjul, curator of the National Museums in Berlin. On the day of the reopening, it asks to toughen sanitary requirements in the face of contact between the public and staff, and a limited capacity (for hygiene and tranquility). “Surely we are living the end of the tyranny of the records of visitor numbers, in favor of a museum experience focused on the welfare of the public,” says the specialist.

Museums without tourists

It is a real change, which forces us to reconsider the priorities towards the development of virtual and local communication. María López-Fanjul hopes that the idea that culture is not leisure will be reinforced, and museums “places of hope, whose works of art tell infinite stories of survival and improvement”. Miguel Zugaza, director of the Bilbao Fine Arts Museum, anticipates that it will be necessary to make an effort to “explain once again why art is so relevant and necessary for society, as therapy or just to try to understand the world and its crises . This should be the center of the reflection ”, incide. Zugaza believes that “tourist museums will undoubtedly suffer in the short term, but it will surely help them reencounter their purest soul, far from commercial and material interests.”

The management of the Prado Museum explains that 60% of its visitors are international tourists and they recognize that it is a group that is going to decrease “dramatically”. In addition, the Spanish situation of uncertainty and economic slowdown “will pose a tremendous management problem, because ticket sales are the museum’s first source of income.” Social spending will turn off the tap and they will manage the shortage again. Only the Prado Museum applied a safeguard plan against the Covid-19, one day before the closing: control of gauging against the most popular paintings and reduces the number of free tickets to 500, a cut close to 3,000 visitors. It was worse, because the museum was emptied, in an unusual image that could be repeated at the reopening. The drop in box office will be very expensive for museums: the Prado collected 19.4 million euros in 2018. It is 75.5% of total own income (25.6 million euros). In other words, in three months of hiatus, it would lose more than 5 million euros at the box office alone.

Economic debate

The president and executive director of the American Alliance of Museums, Laura L. Lott, has put a figure to the economic debacle: museums in the United States lose 33 million dollars a day (30.6 million euros). Last week, the MoMA in New York, one of the richest museums in the world, notified its educators of a devastating message: “It will be months, if not years, before we can return to budget and operations levels to require services of educators ”. Management has fired everyone.

“Perhaps the ‘abnormal normality’ that comes will be an opportunity to delve into the sustainability of museums, for the better preservation of assets and better quality of the experience of citizens,” says Pilar Fatás, director of the National Museum, to this newspaper. from Altamira. “Sustainability is a term contrary to the massive cultural consumerism of recent years,” adds Fatás. He believes that it will take us long to recover our habits, but nothing will be as we understood it before this crisis. The irremediable social changes are going to provoke “new models of visits”. “In the Altamira Museum, for example, the need for cave conservation transcends the fact of visiting it,” he adds. The Altamira director advances that the new economic situation will “ostensibly” reduce the budgets of public institutions. In the Ministry of Culture they have not quantified the losses that the sector faces and remember that it will be up to the health authorities to certify the reopening of the activity and then it will be when they study an action plan.

New exhibitions

The manager of the Thyssen National Museum, Evelio Acevedo, prefers not to specify how they will compensate for the loss of income at the box office, but he believes that the organization of traditional exhibitions will involve “some additional difficulties when it comes to obtaining loans and mobilizing works, but he does not you can expect a radical change in the exhibition model ”. Faced with this opinion, Manuel Borja-Villel, director of the Reina Sofía, believes that “it will be necessary to reflect on new museum models”. “Perhaps the samples should be presented differently, think more about the research,” he stresses. The international work exchange, with Spain and Italy as capitals of European heritage and the countries with the most infections on the continent, will alter the policy of temporary exhibitions.

“There will be a change in the aesthetic experience, since the type of relationship with the public will be different. Our artistic practices, forms of production and relationship will also change, ”says Borja-Villel. He believes that this situation will lead, “at least temporarily”, to the disappearance of the museum as a tourist objective: “It will be a long time until the visitor returns to confidence and little by little begins to travel or move as he did a few weeks ago,” he adds. .

Pepe Serra, director of the National Art Museum of Catalonia (MNAC), is convinced that the pandemic will accelerate the crisis of “the absurd race for audiences, with large exhibitions of very high cost and short duration, designed to attract the public of punctual form ”. A “clearly questionable” model. “You can plan a museum with another tempo. A place that is above all public service and must serve everyone. This crisis is a lesson on the fragility of a model of capitalism ”, indicates Serra, who points out how the power and the citizen strength have been reinforced.

Healthy reopening

The Reina Sofía Museum has proposed preventive hygienic-sanitary measures to guarantee the safety of visitors and workers for the reopening. They include the control of the capacity for each room and a meter between the visitors in the row of the ticket offices. This will alter the use of crowded spaces such as the Palacio de Cristal, in the Retiro. They also point out that individual protection equipment will be delivered to workers at the Reina Sofía Museum and the facilities will be disinfected. There will be disinfecting liquid in all the toilets and the possibility of strengthening the nursing service will be studied.