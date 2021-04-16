the muscle of entertainment with little narrative sense

The unanimity in the evaluations of the professional film critics and the opinion of the spectators about a feature film or a television series is a truly strange, very strange thing. But the first Mortal Kombat, from the ill-fated Paul WS Anderson (1995), and Annihilation, its sequel directed by John R. Leonetti (1997), have almost got everyone to agree.

The two films are considered one of the worst adaptations to the big screen of a video game, that of the Midway franchise and now Warner Bros. created by Ed Boon and John Tobias (1992). Rubbing shoulders with the horrifying Doom and Alone in the Dark (Andzrej Bartkowiak, Uwe Boll, 2005), for example.

With these wickers, the usual comment on the new Mortal Kombat (2021), feature debut by Simon McQuoid it was that they had it very easy to make it better than its predecessors, two unmitigated cinematic catastrophes. Because making such a disastrous movie would be a mind-boggling triumph of incompetence.

The ‘fatalities’ of rigor in ‘Mortal Kombat’

Warner Bros.

Fortunately, the prognosis has been fulfilled, and both lovers of the video game saga and its bloody fight, with more than twenty chapters and expansions, and the general public do not seem likely to regret it after having seen it. If the films by Paul WS Anderson and John R. Leonetti feel ridiculous for how grotesque they are, the Australian filmmaker, known only for the advertisement The Night-time Economy (2014), has given some dignity to your proposal.

His Mortal Kombat is, above all else, quite entertaining. We may find it somewhat laughable at times because of its solemn tone and orientalized bombast, especially with villains. And because the matter, the entire plot, is simpler than a pacifier mechanism.

Well, we are talking about a pimpampum with moving images, the famous fatalities of rigor so as not to commit the fool of avoiding from the brutal spirit of the video game that distinguished it from Street Fighter 2 (Akira Yasuda and idem Nishitani, 1991). The disruptive presence of Kano (Josh Lawson) is appreciated, the character who slaps the aforementioned solemnity and relieves us a bit by taking off his weight.

The only thing that matters is the fight

Warner Bros.

On the other hand, one arrives at the end of this Mortal Kombat with the clear feeling that what they have been offered during the majority of its almost two hours of footage are confrontations, ornately choreographed matches and quite competent filming. All this under the command of Simon McQuoid and his director of photography, Germain McMicking (True Detective).

And edited in a very timely manner by Scott Gray (Top of the Lake) and Dan Lebental, a regular in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, for whom he has appeared in seven films between Iron Man (Jon Favreau, 2008) and Spider-Man: Far from home (Jon Watts, 2019), so it is understandable that others place their trust in him. The bad thing is that, like this, they give us a lot of muscle and little narrative brain.

The responsibility for this, of course, lies with its two scriptwriters, The noob Greg russo Y Dave callaham, which debuted with Doom. Surprisingly, it was not the end of his career. He was able to continue with the librettos of The Mercenaries (Sylvester Stallone, 2010), Wonder Woman 1984 (Patty Jenkins, 2020) or the future Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (Destin Daniel Cretton, 2021) and Spider-Man: A new universe 2 (Joaquim Dos Santos, 2022).

The simplicity of Mortal Kombat, whose explanations about the conflict unique and its development, its fantasy details and the motivations of the characters they are grim. And this, without a doubt, owes to what they have written. And there are those who would say that you cannot ask the elm for pears, that it is an adaptation of a fighting video game. Yes, but these limitations are arbitrary.

The beginning of a probable film saga

Warner Bros.

Benjamin Wallfisch’s soundtrack, which we remember for his atmospheric scores for The Cure of Well-being (Gore Verbinski, 2016), Blade Runner 2049 (Denis Villeneuve, 2017) or the diptych of It (Andy Muschietti, 2017, 2019), has not brought much brilliance to this movie. But yes it enough to shore up the dramatic charge.

And, as usual, it’s nice to see Hiroyuki Sanada (Lost) playing Hanzo Hasashi in Mortal Kombat. The other actors, from Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2) as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee (The Battle of the Sexes) as Sonya Blade or Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl) playing Jax to Joe Taslim (Star Trek: Beyond) as to Bi-Han, Tadanobu Asano (Thor: Ragnarok) from Lord Raiden or Chin Han (The Dark Knight) as Shang Tsung, they only comply.

With its strengths and weaknesses, it is quite likely that those in love with the video game saga will salivate at the mere gradual appearance of each of the characters with whom they have split their faces. Even more so in the roller coaster of the last section of Mortal Kombat, during which Simon McQuoid and company crash us a series of collisions in parallel assembly and the prospect of a continuation. Because a single handful of fatalities is never enough.

More on this topic