The murderous moeco is back. Trailer of ‘Chucky’, the series

What is promised is debt: Syfy and USA Network have taken advantage of Comic-Con to present the official trailer of ‘Chucky’, a television series that brings back the iconic murderer created by Don Mancini that has Mancini himself as the maximum creative person in charge.

The series will be directly related to the homonymous film series, although as it is logical to completely ignore the remake of 2019, in whose production the aforementioned Mancini was not involved.

Brad Dourif will once again lend a voice to his protagonist in this production consisting of a total of ten episodes that will premiere in the United States on October 12, without for the moment we knowing how much less when to arrive in Spain.

