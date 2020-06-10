In the end, as in Edgar Allan Poe’s pioneering police novel The Stolen Letter, Olof Palme’s killer was always in full view. The closure on Wednesday of the case of the murder of the Swedish prime minister 34 years after it took place confirms that the investigation was originally a tremendous bungling, from which it has never recovered. Without physical evidence, with the possible culprit killed 20 years ago, the new revelations of the Prosecutor’s Office will hardly be able to give a forceful answer to the questions that Swedish society has been asking itself since 1986: How was this possible? Why was Olof Palme murdered? Why was there never a clear and forceful line of investigation?

When prosecutor Krister Petersson uttered the key phrase this Wednesday morning – “The culprit is Stig Engström” – no surprise came up. For years, this man, known as The Skandian Man by the company he worked for, was one of the main suspects. In fact, it even has its own Wikipedia page. However, despite being one of 20 people who were at the crime scene the night of the murder, he was never considered a serious suspect by the police. His statements about his presence that night were confusing and contradictory and he was only questioned the following morning.

It was two recent journalistic investigations, by Lars Larsson in his book Nationens Fiende in 2016 and especially by Thomas Pettersson for Filter magazine in 2018, that pointed to this man, apparently bland, born in Bombay to Swedish parents and graphic designer for the Skandia insurance company until retirement. He committed suicide at the age of 66 without ever being prosecuted, although he was interrogated on numerous occasions. There are even photos of him at the scene during interviews with the press. But Engström’s name was already circulating even before the Larsson and Pettersson revelations.

The 2005 book Blood on the Snow, by Swedish English professor Jan Bondeson, is one of the most solid and comprehensive investigations of the assassination and Engström also appears there. “One of the darkest first clues to the murder, and the most insufficiently investigated by the Swedish police, is The Skandia Man,” Bondeson writes. After reading the pages dedicated to this alleged witness, it is incredible that the police did not even bother to dedicate a little more time to it and that they had not found the indications that the press revealed 30 years later and that today they have led to consider him. guilty.

According to his story, Engström is at the center of the action at all times, he even claims to be the first person to attend to Palme, mortally wounded, because he ran into the shooting when leaving work since the offices of his company are located a few meters. “When the police questioned other witnesses, no one else seemed to remember their presence,” says Bondeson. The killer fled down steep stairs that lead to an alley just off the crime scene. Interestingly, Engström, who was wearing clothing similar to the assassin, told the police that he ran after him and that was why he feared he would be mistaken for the shooter himself. Just because of his constant contradictions, he would have deserved at least a little more in-depth investigation, not to mention clothing, his run up the stairs and no one to remember him at the scene.

It is one more of the many ends that the police left loose the night of the murder: the crime scene was not cordoned off, and hundreds of citizens left flowers almost on top of the blood, nullifying any possibility of finding traces. Many witnesses were questioned in the following days, when part of their memory had already disappeared, and one of the two casings was located two days later, and not even by the police.

The police were then obsessed with other leads because they believed it to be a planned crime from abroad – they were targeting the Turkish PKK guerrillas, although suspicions later turned to the South African apartheid-era services. A nondescript guy like Engström did not fit in these theses who saw great international conspiracies behind the assassination and who consider that in Sweden such a crime could not occur, at least not planned.

The closure of the case has left many questions unanswered: not only the sloppiness that surrounded the police management of the crime scene, but the mobile. No one, not even Olof Palme himself, knew well in advance that he was going to the family movies that night because it was a decision made at the last minute, as was walking home on a frosty February night and not taking a taxi. Engström could not have planned a crime because it was impossible for him to know that he was going to run into the Prime Minister when he left the office. Why was he carrying a gun that wasn’t even his? Did you have accomplices? Why did he kill him? The investigation may have been closed, but the questions that have been floating about the assassination for 30 years are still open.