The murder of the rural worker from Tucumán, Luis Armando Espinoza, by local police forces preceded by his disappearance constitutes Another witness case of a ballast of state violence that has remained intact during the thirty-seven years of our democracy. Above all, in provinces of “hybrid” political regimes, according to the political scientist Carlos Gervasoni, in which it is reduced to periodic elections of doubtful transparency. Like a redeeming aftertaste of the 19th-century leaderships, governors persist in the events endowed with the sum of a public power that journalistic literature has called them “fiefdoms”.

Circumventing the law in the name of superior essential mandates became, during the 20th century, a value that spread throughout civil society until culminating in the violence of the 70s and its culmination in State terrorism.. The so-called “National Reorganization Process” was only the terminal station of old learning that it only exacerbated. Despite its self-inflicted collapse, its effects left indelible marks to the point of naturalization of practices contrary to the rule of law that lasts to this day.

Tucumán was a crucial province in the National Organization. Its strategic location endowed its oligarchy with a cardinal role in the definitive design of the State. The figure of Gral. Julio Argentino Roca is illustrative in this regard. But in the local order, this minority, beyond its factional divisions, reserved patrimonial powers that were contrary to the rule of law. It was not for nothing that the forced recruitment of workers for the sugar mills was delegated by their owners to the police commissioners who became a private instrument.

That state of affairs survived without great changes until the 1960s. The crisis of that regional production and the concomitant social tensions induced the governments of Arturo Frondizi in 1959 and Juan Carlos Onganía in 1966 to activate the so-called “Plan Conintes” (Internal Commotion of the State) that subordinated the police directly to the Army. Subjection that he formalized in 1972 during the government of Gral. Lanusse and that began his training according to the counterinsurgency knowledge provided by the School of the Americas or by the French veterans of the Algerian War.

The Operation Independence ordered by the widow of Perón in 1975 turned Tucumán into a kind of trial of the state terrorist experiment established a year later. The repertoire of persecutions, kidnappings, torture and disappearances displayed by his boss, Gral. Acdel Vilas, found his breeding ground in the only focus of rural guerrilla in the country. Already during the dictatorship, Gral. Antonio Bussi at the head of the government did nothing but crown his predecessor’s management, even endowing his government with certain populist nuances indispensable to definitively detract from the guerrilla popular sympathy.

After the dictatorship, the Tucumán police regained their autonomy, combining their traditional functions with military pedagogy. The growth of poverty and insecurity determined that his allegedly outlaw role of justice became even popular.. This was proven by the paramilitary Comando Atila in charge of the commissioner Mario Oscar “Malevo” Ferreyra, even anticipating the return of Gral. Bussi himself to the government in 1991 at the hands of a provincial party. However, the Tucumán police learned more than anti-insurgent techniques during the military regime. The journalist Sybilla Camps masterfully explains it in her book The Sheriff.

Discretionary and its concomitant liberated areas enabled its spurious association with criminal mafia organizations with the acquiescence and complicity of sectors of the judiciary and even the politician. In Tucumán, Ferreyra’s death war against the gang of amateur criminals “Los Gardelitos” only simulated the physiological links between the venal apparatus of power with “Los Ale”, another professional gang that combined the trafficking of women to prostitution with drug trafficking from Bolivia and clandestine gambling. Years later, the case of Marita Verón exposed that plot of that State within the other inadministrable for governments outside their venal association; and always ready to mutiny forcing them to negotiate; and at the end, yield to their impositions.

The Espinoza case evokes other aspects of our less visible poverty: that of a rural proletariat of extended clans that seasonally migrate to various regional economies to guarantee their community subsistence. The savagery of his murder and his circumstances after an illegal horse race seem to indicate some resistance or attempt to skip the match to avoid the required collections. The rest is just repeating the repertoire of the task groups: a commissioner who is in charge of a gang of thirteen civilian personnel in a private vehicle; the beating of a brother, the murder in the back of another who came to his defense, the forced disappearance of his corpse wrapped in a silo bag and his transfer to more than 200 km to be thrown into a 100-meter ravine already in territory catamarqueño. By last, an attempted cover-up by deferring the investigation of the complaint, and the fortunate breakdown of one of the perpetrators that allowed the crime to be elucidated; or at least, its fatal outcome.

There are other additional elements that evoke the difficulties to modify this state of affairs with deep historical roots. First of all, the degree of permeability of the venal state in civil society proved by the complicit presence of a “city watchman”. In a small town where everyone knows each other and where they are often linked by different kinship networks, tolerance of illegal situations is associated with political favor and impunity. It is a well-known path: police, political and judicial physiology ends up delaying cases until they run aground.

In a world shocked amidst the pandemic of racial murder in the distant United States it is also strange if not the indifference, the little resonance of this case in our metropolitan political environment more prone to join just but distant causes when the crime of Tucumán constitutes a severe warning about the biased scope of democracy in these fiefdoms – and in some of the other great cities – that preserve our worst authoritarian traditions and pose a burning danger to the rule of law. In the complex times to come it should not be overlooked.

The author is a member of the Argentine Political Club