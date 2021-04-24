The murder of a policewoman leads France to relive its Islamist trauma

The murder this Friday of a police stab in the neck attacked by a Tunisian man, led France to relive the trauma of Islamist terrorism, while the country remains immersed in combating the Covid health crisis.

The death of the agent, 49 years old and assigned to administrative tasks at the Rambouillet police station (outskirts of Paris), shocked a country used to Islamist attacks. Since 2012, there are already 269 fatalities in attacks inspired by Islamic fundamentalism.

“The nation stands with its family, its colleagues and with the forces of order. In our fight against Islamist terrorism, we will not give a millimeter, “said French President Emmanuel Macron in a Twitter message.

The Head of State recalled that the agent, whose first name was only disclosed, Stéphanie, mother of two children, died in the wealthy town of Rambouillet, about 50 kilometers from Paris, located in the department of Yvelines, the same one where a couple of policemen were already murdered by Islamists in 2016 and Professor Samuel Paty in October 2020.

To the the place of the scene The Prime Minister, Jean Castex, and the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin were displaced.

“Our determination (in the fight against terrorism) is more current than ever, “stressed Castex, who appeared before the press together with the national anti-terrorist prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard.

The signs of a islamist attack They are numerous, Ricard said.

Prosecutors have event manager by “the development of the facts, which includes elements of location. Also by its realization, the type of crime, the type of victim and the author’s statements at the time of the facts,” said the prosecutor.

The author of the attack, who died very shortly after Due to the shooting of other police officers, he was 36 years old, of Tunisian nationality and worked as a delivery man. He had entered France irregularly in 2009 and legalized his status ten years later, in 2019.

According to some local media, the attacker carried out his attack with a kitchen knife and shouted “Allah is Great” at the time of the stabbing, a formula widely used by jihadists.

Elle était policière. Stéphanie a été tuée dans son commissariat de Rambouillet, sur les terres déjà meurtries des Yvelines. La Nation est aux côtés de sa famille, de ses collègues et des forces de l’ordre. Du combat engagé against Islamist terrorism, nous ne céderons rien. – Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 23, 2021

Profile of “lone wolf”

As the investigations progress, the profile of the attacker matches that of the latest terrorist attacks in the country. An individual who attacks alone, young, and who was not registered by the intelligence services.

This was the case with Abdullah Anzorov, an 18-year-old Russian refugee of Chechen origin who Beheaded Professor Paty on October 16, 2020, hiding in that he had shown his students some caricatures of the prophet Muhammad.

A few days later, what was the last terrorist attack until this Friday took place. A Tunisian who had just enter illegally from Italy and which was not regularized in France, he broke into a church in Nice (southeast) and stabbed three people to death.

While the country is still immersed in the middle of the Covid health crisis – with more than 100,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic and with saturated hospitals – Minister Darmanin announced a reinforcement of security in police stations, one of the favorite places for the attacks by Islamist “lone wolves”.

One year before the presidential elections, in which the question of security will play a important role for voters, the far-right Marine Le Pen, one of the favorites to win the 2022 lawsuit, was quick to criticize Macron’s policy.

“Must stop regularizing clandestines. When a man enters France in violation of French law, entering an irregular situation, the possibility of these people being regularized must be eliminated, “the leader claimed.