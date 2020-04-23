This Wednesday morning the formal complaint that the Mayor of Berazategui, Juan José Mussi, had anticipated on social networks, arrived at the Federal Court of Quilmes. A man, A.G, with coronavirus had violated the quarantine and also had a party that as a result, at least until now, had infected his 17-year-old daughter, his 10-month-old granddaughter and son-in-law. All are hospitalized in a hospital in that town south of the suburbs.

But not only that. The man, as recorded in the complaint, From the day he started with symptoms until he was admitted, he had contact with at least 75 people, including family and friends, who are now isolated.. However, the man’s family denies the municipality’s allegations. Meanwhile, the Justice began to take the corresponding measures in the case to corroborate the accusation and impute the man.

As established by the complaint to which he agreed InfobaePlumber, A.G, began to have symptoms April 5 and on the 10th of that month he went to the Evita Pueblo Hospital in Berazategui. That day he did not want to wait to be attended due to the number of people there and he retired. The next day he could not resist his discomfort and went to the Javier Sabato Diagnostic Center, located at 131st and 14th streets in that town. The doctors who assisted him noted that the symptoms, added to what the man told them, were similar to those of COVID-19.

Immediately they transferred him to the hospital where the day before he had left without being checked. There, they performed a swab to verify if he had the disease or not. On April 14 it was confirmed. A.G was infected.

Last Monday, the legal responsible for the municipality of Berazategui made the complaint at the second police station in Ranelagh. Today he arrived at the Federal Court of Quilmes under the charge of Judge Luis Armella, who is competent in that jurisdiction.

A.G is accused of knowing that he had the symptoms of the coronavirus He moved throughout the neighborhood, violating the total quarantine and endangering his family and neighbors.

In the complaint, it is stated that the man is responsible for infecting his 17-year-old daughter first, who has been hospitalized since April 7, then his 25-year-old son-in-law, also hospitalized since 9 that month, and in addition to infecting her 10-month-old granddaughter who had to be taken to the Evita Pueblo Hospital last Thursday. The four relatives are in the same hospital.

Although it not only infected his relatives but also to a neighbor, who is hospitalized in a private clinic. The contagion was apparently on April 9, on the birthday of A.G.’s wife.

That day, A.G, already three days advanced from the disease, He celebrated the anniversary of his partner with his closest relatives. After an investigation, between phone calls and an interrogation of different neighbors, it was concluded that A.G was in direct contact with 75 people who are currently serving isolation.

All the people with whom he had contact were evaluated by SAME.

In addition, the complaint contains an epidemiological report in which A.G, from the 5th of this month, had vomiting, diarrhea and fever greater than 38 degrees. The 8th presented muscular and headache pain. The next day, a severe cough that kept him from breathing, and after that, as stated, he went to the hospital. But he left and the next day, finally, he was attended.

Initially, the case was exposed by Mayor Mussi on his Twitter account. “This last weekend unconsciousness appeared. A citizen of Berazategui was feverish for four days without consulting, mocked the quarantine and He went to different houses and they even tell us that he organized a partyMussi had revealed.

A few days later, he tweeted: “Today I must confirm three new cases of coronavirus in Berazategui. Two 17 and 18 year olds, and a 10 month old baby. Everyone was in contact with the case that I confirmed on Tuesday, so this man has already infected 4 people “

While, The family effectively acknowledges the party, which occurred earlier this month. The man’s daughter spoke on Friday the 18th and criticized that the Municipality of Berazategui “spoke”, that it filtered “the data” and branded it as “manga de soretes”.

“We keep ourselves so as not to infect the neighbors and they know well that we did not go out at all because they watch us all day, so I do not know where the mayor got that my husband came out with a fever to infect everyone. The people around us know us and know the kind of person we are, I don’t want them to feel sorry for us or anything, I just wanted to clarify again because they have tired me with their comments, ”she said.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office of Quilmes, in charge of Silvia Caballo, along with the secretary, Adrián Rigonatto and the Federal Court of Quilmes in charge of Armella, with the secretary Pablo Wilk, intervene in the case.