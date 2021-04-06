The Municipal Police raised 4,600 sanction proposals for breaching the curfew at Easter

The Municipal Police of Madrid raised around 4,600 sanction proposals for being on the street beyond the scheduled time during the days of Holy Week, as explained by the delegate of Security and Emergencies of the City Council, Inmaculada Sanz, in statements to journalists, at the end of the meeting of the Territorial Civil Protection Plan of the Community (Platercam).

Sanz has stressed that the situation in Madrid at Easter has been of “relative tranquility”. Despite acknowledging that there was “some specific moment of agglomeration” in some roads of the capital, it has shown “the degree of mass compliance” of the norms on the part of the citizens, “which is remarkable after a year of pandemic.”

Likewise, he pointed out that these days there has been “a certain decrease in actions in apartments, both private and tourist”, and a “slight increase” in non-compliance related to the curfew. In fact, the Municipal Police has made around 4,600 sanction proposals for this reason, about 1,700 for consuming alcohol on public roads and about 2,000 for other reasons.

Finally, Sanz has expressed his desire to stay “with the positive” and has chosen to denigrate those who have broken the rules, whom he has presented as people who “they have not realized the seriousness of the situation”.