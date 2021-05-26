The Municipal Council agrees to vote on a law that will increase the value of the rental voucher for the homeless

The Municipal Council announced this Tuesday an agreement to put to a vote next Thursday a bill that force the City to pay higher amounts into its rental assistance voucher program for homeless New Yorkers, helping more homeless families to get out of the shelter system as they will have more valuable coupons that allow them to rent a shelter permanent home.

The legislation also remove the current five-year limit in order to use these program coupons, which will allow anyone who continues to qualify for the program to continue using it in the future.

“These changes will increase the number of apartments available to homeless New Yorkers and help move more people from shelters to permanent housing. Last night, 48,245 people slept in a shelter in the Department of Homeless Servicesaccording to the latest figures provided by the City on Tuesday, ”the Council said in a statement.

Currently, the vouchers of the program, known as ‘CityFHEPS’, are capped at $ 1,265 per month for a single adult, and $ 1,580 for a family of three or four. Legislation will require CityFHEPS rates to align with the Section 8, the most successful rental assistance voucher in the country, currently allowing $ 1,945 for a one-bedroom apartment or $ 2,217 for a two-bedroom apartment.

City Council Chairman Corey Johnson made the announcement of the vote during an event Tuesday at a homeless shelter in East Harlem, where he was joined by one of the project’s main sponsors, Christine Quinn, president of ‘Women In Need ‘, a non-profit organization serving homeless women and children. At least 40 councilors also support the legislation, which is a super-majority since the Council has 51 members.

“Expecting a family of four to find an apartment for $ 1,580 a month in New York City is just absurd. Yet that’s what we’ve done for years and then wondered why our homeless shelters were full. Everyone in this city deserves to live in a permanent and affordable home. This City Council bill will ultimately increase the value of the city’s housing vouchers, a big step to help end the chronic homeless crisis. homeless in New Yorkk, ”Johnson said.

“During years, New York City provided families in shelters with vouchers who could not pay their rent. We offered them hope, but never gave them solutions that could help: cruel bait and change that left families in distress, ”Quinn said, adding that with the approval of the Intro. 146, “thousands of homeless families in the city will finally have vouchers that can really help them find apartments and get out of shelter.”

The main sponsor of the bill, Councilor Stephen LevinHe said the legislation “will be transformative for thousands of homeless New Yorkers and will allow many families to finally find stable and permanent housing. This is the result of years of hard work by advocates and affected individuals demanding a usable city FHEP voucher. In my time on Council, my office has tried to help countless voucher-eligible voters find acceptable housing. But there were too many applicants and too few units available and people waited for years with vouchers that were worthless. “

An example of the benefit to be achieved

The Council gave as an example an investigation of ‘StreetEasy’ published in April 2021, which found that record drops in expensive rents and high inventory levels due to COVID-19 have more than doubled the number of homes on the market that are considered affordable for Section voucher participants. 8. Using all of the apartments listed from July through December 2020, only 564 units would meet current CityFHEPS standards, while 71,934 would meet Section 8 standards.

“Opening the universe of apartments that are potentially voucher-eligible means more opportunities to permanently house individuals and families, and to reduce the risk and duration of homelessness. A two-room voucher at the new increased rate would cost the City up to $ 21,200 per year, while a stay in a shelter during this same period of time is approximately $ 74,000 a year”, Indicated the Council.

It currently takes a family an average of three months to find a home after receiving CityFHEPS, a reflection of how difficult it is to find a home with these vouchers. This bill would help shorten that deadline, they explained.

This would be the change with the new law:

Household size: Current value of CityFHEPS voucher: Value of CityFHEPS voucher with new law

1 person $ 1,265 $ 1,900

2 people $ 1,323 $ 1,945

3-4 people $ 1,580 $ 2,217

5-6 people $ 2,040 $ 2,805

7-8 people $ 2,291 $ 3,006