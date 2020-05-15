This week, German Social Democrats and Greens have reached a government agreement to co-govern Munich, Germany’s third largest city. This agreement explicitly includes the bet of the new consistory for free software:

“Where technically and financially possible, the city will emphasize open standards and free software. […] We will adhere to the principle of ‘public money, public code’: If no personal data is involved, the source code of the software will be made public. “

The thing is that It is not the first time that the Munich city council changes its policy regarding the use of proprietary software: it is the third.

First “Yes” to free software

When, in 2003, Microsoft announced the end of official support for Windows NT, the government team of the moment began to make plans and accounts to decide why operating system should you choose as a replacement.

His final decision, made in 2006, to abandon proprietary software, replacing Windows with Linux caused a sensation among free software advocates, being one of the first major institutions to take such a step.

The project was ambitious, so much so that they invested in creating their own Linux distribution, named LiMux: by 2013, it was already present in 80% of desktop computers of the municipal administration.

Repentance

Microsoft Headquarters in Munich (Image from Rufus46, via Wikipedia)

However, if sound was his commitment to free software, it was also four years later the ‘repentance’ of the City Council, that after a change of government partners, despite the fact that the new mayor, from the same party as the previous one, had boasted in 2014 of the millionaire savings that the measure had entailed).

Thus, despite all the progress made, in 2017, a few months after the inauguration of the new German headquarters of Microsoft, the municipalities, in the city approved a plan to start implementing Windows 10 on their 20,000 computers. Microsoft sold the decision at the time as a great victory against one of the worldwide standards of adoption of free software in public administration.

Despite the fact that the IT manager of the Munich city hall, Karl-Heinz Schneider, stated that there were no “technical reasons to return to Windows”, the political decision was supported in a report by the technology consultancy Accenture, in which it emphasized compatibility problems (solved, according to Schneider) and in which it was stated that municipal software was “obsolete, partially insecure and with a cumbersome IT structure, leading to loss of time and productivity. “

This forced the Free Software Foundation Europe to come to the fore to point to links between Microsoft and Accenture, which would have influenced the focus of the report, and to attribute these problems to administrative reasons (the management of Munich’s technological infrastructure is divided into more than 20 different departments) and not to the adoption of free software. The FSFE warned that “the last word had not been said in Munich” and that his free software adoption plan could still be saved.

And now?

Now, the new change of course shows clearly that Munich’s technological policy depends on the vagaries of political pacts: it supports free software when the Social Democrats depend on the Greens to govern, and it returns to Windows when they prefer to rely on the Christian Democrats (although even these, in their last national congress, made reference to the support of free software).

So that This new flyer has already received strong criticism, for the costs that it will entail, the lost time and, in general, for the image of indecision that it offers; Accusations have also appeared in the German media that this decision would be nothing more than an attempt to obtain improvements in the agreement with Microsoft … an agreement that, despite everything, is not canceledThus, the new agreement of the government coalition is reduced to a mere long-term project.

Track | ZDNet