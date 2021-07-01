The Mummies “are not luxury hostesses”

MEXICO CITY. The cultural promoter Paloma Robles Yesterday, he requested the intervention of Governor Diego Sinhue Rodríguez to review the handling of the iconic Mummies of Guanajuato and prevent their next exhibition at the León Fair, between July 2 and 25.

Robles stressed that this biocultural heritage, recognized in Mexico and the world, has been treated by the municipal government “as a circus attraction as luxury hostesses” and its transportation to different fairs has been carried out under risky conditions.

The request, sent in writing to the governor and obtained by Excelsior, insists that “for a long time the exhibition of human remains has been a problematic issue” and that a large part of museum professionals have questioned whether its exhibition in contexts outside the educational and research field is ethical, as Robles explained to this newspaper from May 2020.

For the former head of the Museum of the Mummies of Guanajuato, the greatest concern lies in the fact that “this city council has empowered the municipal president to use the Mummies for tourism promotion purposes”, for which there are already seven exhibitions held in contexts dedicated to entertainment and spectacle, and the Fair will be added of Lion.

THE OPERA RETURNS

The National Opera Company returns in person to the Palacio de Bellas Artes as of July 4.

The outlined program to reconnect with the public includes works by Puccini, Verdi and Respighi.

-From the Editorial Office

PROJECT RECOVERY

Members of the community of Nurio, municipality of Paracho, Michoacán, met yesterday with federal cultural authorities to project the recovery of the Temple of Santiago Apóstol, affected by a fire on March 7.

The Communal Council agreed to the direct participation of the community in the recovery and requested Alejandra Frausto, head of Culture, to initiate preventive work in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception.

–Juan Carlos Talavera

Photo: Special

