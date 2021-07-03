The multiverse arrives in the new Marvel video game

Making use once again of its alliance with Netmarble, Marvel prepares one more video game for mobile devices. Pre-registration is now available.

Perhaps the word multiverse is the most popular these days among the followers of Marvel. Thus, the company takes advantage of the boom that this topic represents and begins to generate content that is related to it. Movies, series and even video games show the existence of the multiverse in all its splendor.

One of the most common cases is perhaps that of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that will be released in December 2021. This production is expected to completely liberate the concept of the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, it is not only in the cinema where this term is becoming increasingly established, but video games also make its way. This is the case, for example, of Marvel: Future Revolution, which will be the brand’s next product to be enjoyed on mobile devices. The story will touch on the theme of multiple realities.

The launch will continue with the line that other interactive deliveries had had, such as Future fight, Contest of Champions or Realm of Champions. As well as the first of these three, the new project was also carried out by the developed Netmarble.

About this alliance, as well as about the realization of it, Danny Koo, Development Director, stated that “our ongoing collaboration with Netmarble it has allowed us to bring the expansive worlds, exciting characters and fan-favorite stories of the Marvel Universe to mobile gaming seamlessly. “

For its part, Bill rosemann, creative vice president of Marvel gamesexplained a little about Future revolution and said that “gamers can live out their superhero dreams on an unprecedented scale filled with all the action, drama, humor and fun that fans have come to expect from Marvel“.

Pre-download is now available for IOS Y Android in their app stores. There is no release date yet, but it was thought to launch before the end of 2021.

Finally, here is the first trailer for Marvel: Future Revolution.

Source: Collider