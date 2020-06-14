Vanessa Bryant, widow of former Los Angeles Lakers star playerKobe Bryant will receive an inheritance of $ 200 million.

Kobe and daughter Gianna, They died in a helicopter accident in Southern California, causing great pain both in the NBA world and in world sport, representing the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Vanessa will be the recipient of a $ 200 million inheritance derived from her late husband’s initial $ 5 million stake in BodyArmor.

« I lost a dear friend. I lost a brother with Kobe and BodyArmor lost a founding father, » said Mike Repole, founder of BodyArmor.

He added that « Kobe Bryant’s fingerprints are on the entire BodyArmor brand. The brand would not be in the position it is in if Kobe were not a believer in the project in 2012 and 2013. »

Repole sold a significant equity stake in the brand to Coca-Cola in 2018, and the deal valued his company at $ 2 billion.

When the transaction closed, Bryant’s stake was worth approximately $ 200 million, an amount his widow, Vanessa, will receive.