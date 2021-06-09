The multi-million dollar Premier League that will revolutionize the greens, in 2023

The Premier Golf League It is on track to begin in January 2023 and will feature 18 tournaments in hopes of attracting the world’s 48 best male golfers, the BBC reported Tuesday.

According to the report, 12 of the events would be played in the United States. The prize pool for each competition would be about $ 28 million, with $ 4 million for the winner and $ 150,000 for the last classified.

Instead, last week’s Memorial Tournament purse was $ 9.3 million and the winner, Patrick Cantlay, took home $ 1.6 million.

“The team is ready to go,” he said. Andy Gardiner, World Golf Group, based in Great Britain, which promotes the PGL. “We have used the last eight months to bring in outsiders, to review every piece of the model, and to make sure that the events of the last twelve months with COVID have not changed our thinking,” he added.

“The date of January 2023 right now is totally feasible. We will see how the conversations with the community we want to host go ”. That community is that of the members of the PGA and European circuits.

Last November, both announced a “strategic alliance” whereby the circuits will collaborate on global programming, which could be the first step towards the creation of a world golf circuit.

The PGA Tour and the European Tour had already warned players that they could be expelled from those circuits if they played in events organized by the PGL or the Super Golf League (SGL), backed by Saudi Arabia, another proposed competitor.

Gardiner said players shouldn’t worry about reactions, invoking US law. “Think of the individual’s right to work,” he said. “Thomas Jefferson, in the declaration of independence spoke of life, love and the pursuit of happiness, and that includes the ability to work as you want.”

So far, big names in sport, like Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm Y Rory McIlroy, have said that they will not be seduced by the great remunerations and will abandon the ship of the PGA. McIlroy made a comparison between the SGL and the European Soccer Super League, a proposal that collapsed 48 hours after its announcement after a huge worldwide reaction against it.

“People can see what it is, that it’s money theft,” McIlroy said last month of the SGL. “Which is fine if you play golf for that, to earn as much money as possible. Okay, then go ahead and do it if that’s what makes you happy. I am playing golf to try to consolidate my place in history and my legacy and to win important championships and the biggest tournaments in the world. That’s why I’m playing ”, said the Briton.

The PGA Tour also recently created a $ 40 million Player Impact Program as a bonus pool for its 10 most popular stars. Part of his design was to get the attention of players who may have been approached by the breakout leagues.

Bryson DeChambeau He acknowledged at last month’s PGA Championship that his agent has told him about the breakout leagues, but that he won’t be the first to make the leap. “I will never do anything first. I’ll never be the first to do something like this, ”DeChambeau said. “It has to be the Tour that comes together and says that this is better for players and fans. The PGA Tour has given me an incredible opportunity, and there is a relationship there that I have with the USGA, the PGA, Augusta and the British Open that we do not want to damage, and it is a very difficult and strange situation that I think the players are in. ”Said the 2020 USA Open champion.