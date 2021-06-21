the multi-device function will have these limitations

The most popular messaging app is preparing the launch of one of its most anticipated features: the possibility of using the same WhatsApp account on several devices and without the need for the main account to have an internet connection. This feature is known as multi-device and is coming soon to iOS and Android. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, confirmed several of the most notable features, but some restrictions were left in the pipeline.

Now, Wabetainfo, a portal specialized in news about the Facebook messaging app, has shared a screenshot showing several limitations. The most important? The multi-device option will not be available for more than one mobile phone. At least, this will be the case in the first version that will reach users.

Zuckerberg confirmed that WhatsApp on various devices will support a maximum of 4 logins at the same time. Therefore, and until the messaging app reaches iPad, users will have to settle for integrating their account in WhatsApp Web, in the desktop version and in the application for Portal, the Facebook device for the home.

The multi-device function will also not be supported if the recipient has an older version of WhatsApp. The screenshot also shows that the option to use the same account on multiple devices could affect the “performance and quality“, something normal when dealing with the first betas.

The features that will come with multi-device WhatsApp

Fortunately, the feature will include other options that users have long been waiting for. One of them is the possibility of using WhatsApp on those linked devices without the need for the main device to have an internet connection. In this way, the user will be able to continue chatting with his computer if, for example, the battery of his smartphone runs out.

The function, in addition, it will sync your chat history. Therefore, if a user begins to write a message on their mobile and immediately connects to WhatsApp Web, they will be able to see the entire conversation. Video calls and voice calls will also work with non-primary devices.

According to Wabetainfo, the trial version of multi-device WhatsApp will be available in about two months. It will be compatible with iOS and Android.

