The mules of the Volkswagen ID. Standalone buzz, ready for your tests

The first mule of the future Volkswagen ID. Autonomous Buzz that will arrive in 2025 is ready to start its tests. It equips the advanced technology of Argo AI, an autonomous driving specialist that will debut its system in 2025 with level 5.

The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz he already rolls as a test mule in different European cities. We have seen them on board a transport platform and rolling under their own power, although there have been prototypes with the bodywork and production specifications for a long time.

The new electric van, a modern reinterpretation of the old Bulli, will land on the market in the summer of 2022, and two three later it will arrive a special variant with level 5 autonomous driving technology. Volkswagen is already working on it, with this mule that has been developed in collaboration with a high-level specialist, those from Argo AI. As you can see, the mule is full of LIDAR sensors installed at the ends of the bumper, and also on the ceiling.

A mule from the Volkswagen ID. Buzz 2022 in tests in northern Sweden / Photo: CarPix

The Volkswagen ID. Autonomous Buzz is coming in 2025

And this part is one of the keys to the future ID. Buzz that will penalize the entire range, because it will not be able to have a panoramic roof, an equipment that seems almost essential in this model. Units equipped with the fifth generation of Argo AI technology will be perfectly recognizable by the dome shape of the roof, since on the front edge, on the windshield, it will have a high resolution camera, and much of the systems extended by the roof panel.

The German brand and the supplier are starting tests in real conditions in a huge adapted space on the outskirts of Munich, for an as yet undetermined period. Once this test is passed, then the Autonomous prototypes will tour German roads and cities, and then in other regions of Europe.

The future ID. Autonomous Buzz will go into service, first, as part of MOIA’s shared mobility services, the Volkswagen subsidiary dedicated to this “car sharing” service, and subsequently the possibility of offering it to individuals will be evaluated, although it is somewhat remote considering that only Germany has an autonomous driving law.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz will debut at the end of the year, on sale in summer 2022