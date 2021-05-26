The Mugler catsuit becomes the uniform of the singers

Who wears the sexy jumpsuit better?

The garment debuted at the Mugler Fall / Winter 2020 show on the body of Bella Hadid.

It’s made from opaque mesh and lace panels that create a visual illusion of curves. And sign it Casey cadwallader, the young American designer who has been the creative director of Thierry Mugler since 2017.

Dua Lipa at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

French singer Yseult wears the Mugler jumpsuit during the Victoires de la Musique awards.

Miley Cyrus adorned it with silver jewelry at the I Heart Festival.

Billie eilish photographed for British Vogue.

Beyoncé it appeared on the cover of the December issue of the same magazine.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion They used green and purple versions for one of the many costume changes in the WAP video.