The ‘Mudo’ leaves in tears and happy for having given everything “in a” unique “club

05/25/2021 at 6:01 PM CEST

EFE

The Argentine international Franco ‘Mudo’ Vazquez he said goodbye this Tuesday emotionally and in tears from Sevilla, after five seasons (2016-21), and affirmed that he is grateful and “very happy” and “with the tranquility” of having given “everything he had” in a club “unique” and that “will always be very special” for him.

“There have been many confronted sensations. I am happy for having been here for so many years and for having entered the history of Sevilla, winning a Europa League (2019-20) and having reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League,” he stressed in the wheel of Press of his goodbye Mudo Vázquez, who assured that he will return as “one more fan” and wished that “this club continues to grow, achieving important things” and “getting bigger and bigger.”

The Argentine midfielder (Tanti -province of Córdoba, February 22, 1989), visibly moved, indicated that he said goodbye to what was his “home” for five years, since his arrival in the summer of 2016 at the hands of the former selector of his country Jorge Sampaoli, a period in which he spent “happy moments and not others”.

“But always with the tranquility of having left everything on the field, of course in my own way, with my way of being and understanding this game. I have always tried to defend this shield to the fullest and to live up to what it means. play for this team, “he highlighted Franco Damian Vazquez, to whom Sevilla gave a shirt framed with the number 198, his games as a Sevilla player.

The Mute, 32 years old and who came to Sevilla from the Italian Palermo, thanked “for the applause and for the support” received, “and also for the murmurs”, since that helped him “to be a better player” and to “have his feet on the ground, “and said he leaves” with a clear conscience of having been a good, humble and hard-working person. “

“I would have liked to do it feeling the heat of the stadium. Thanks to Pepe Castro (president) and Monchi (Ramón Rodríguez, sports director) for allowing me to defend this shirt. Also to my family, my wife, who, with their words, it prevented lowering his arms, “he added.

In his sevillista stage, the Argentine midfielder had greater prominence in the first campaigns, Although in the last one he only played 22 games (15 in the League, 4 in the Champions League, 2 in the Cup and the European Super Cup), with a single goal scored, on the heel, against Elche.

Regarding his philosophy of play and the so-called ‘Mudismo’, he indicated that perhaps it is because of his way of playing and that he has always tried to do it “the same, enjoying”, he admitted that together with his first club, Belgrano, “Sevilla will be the most beloved “in his career and assured that he has not yet” decided anything “about his future and, without ruling out Spain, he wants to” think it through. “

At the event, coinciding with the farewell of the Czech goal Tomas Vaclík and in which they were accompanied by his teammates, the president of Seville and his sports director, Castro recalled that “five years ago a velvet left-hander arrived”, to the that they “call Mute”, but that goes away “making a lot of noise”.

“He is a virtuous, unique player. His football is already part of the history of Sevilla FC. In 50 years we will continue to talk about the Mudo. Muteness is already a trend in Sevilla, it has penetrated a large part of our fans. No It is easy to get to the heart of sevillismo No Mudo, no party & rdquor ;, asserted the president.

For its part, Monchi admitted that he is “a convinced and staunch ‘Mudista’ of the philosophy that ‘Mudism’ represents”, and that “today a part of the most recent history of Sevilla FC is leaving”, a player who is “a magnificent artist, but a better person & rdquor ;.

The technician Julen lopetegui, through a video, also thanked him. “You don’t talk much, but you have a huge heart, a great professional and a great footballer. I have the thorn of not having gotten the best out of you. The team you go to will be lucky. May your life go beautifully, here is a friend.” , he claimed. EFE