The much more aggressive and powerful Porsche Panamera thanks to TechArt

Preparer TechArt has unveiled a new customization program for the Panamera range that features an impressive body kit with numerous carbon elements and various under-hood touches that significantly boost the power of the most powerful versions of the German sedan.

The Porsche Panamera is the largest model of the German brand and therefore we can consider it as the flagship of the companyWith permission, of course, from the iconic Porsche 911, which tops the sports offering from the Stuttgart manufacturer and grabs many more headlines.

Its character as a representative saloon does not prevent the Porsche Panamera from being a dynamic or performance model, because in fact some of its versions are among the most powerful of the German brand, with a power ceiling in the 700 hp of the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. But for those who consider that this range is not powerful enough, there are numerous enhancement kits on the aftermarket.

Available with the different bodies of the Panamera.

TechArt has just presented a new program for the different versions and variants of the Porsche Panamera that includes an elaborate body kit and various mechanical modifications aimed at raising the power of your supercharged V8. To present this series of improvements the preparer has shown two examples based on the Porsche Panamera GTS and the Porsche Panamera Turbo S, and in both cases we find a noticeably more aggressive image and higher performance figures than their serial equivalents.

What’s new?

At the aesthetic level we find a much more aggressive bumper, wider axles, lowered suspension, new 21 and 22 inch black wheels, front hood made of visible carbon fiber with new air intakes, side skirts and a new rear bumper that includes 4 exhaust outlets and a huge diffuser with vertical fins. In both cases we find copies based on the Sport Turismo body variant, but this kit is also available for the standard variant of the model.

At a mechanical level, we find changes in the intake and exhaust system, as well as small tweaks in the electronic management of the mechanics, which allow increasing up to 182 hp in the case of the Panamera GTS, which now has 669 PS (660 hp) and 770 Nm of maximum torque, while the Turbo S version increases its power by 90 hp, reaching the 720 PS (710 hp) and 950 Nm of torqueFigures that even exceed the hybrid Panamera Turbo.