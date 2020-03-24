The counselor of the Presidency and the Treasury, Javier Celdrán, chaired this weekend the awards ceremony of the regional final of the First Lego League, a program for schoolchildren in the Region that fosters technological-scientific vocations and enhances skills STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics).

In the final, held at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, 170 schoolchildren between the ages of 6 and 16 from 28 educational centers in the Region participated. Participants had to find solutions to design the sustainable city of the future by applying connected technologies and robotics.

The winning team in the category Scientia Foundation of this tournament, organized through the Integra Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Culture, was the team Electronic Falcons, from the MTorres Foundation, that will represent the Region in the national final that will be held on March 28 and 29 in Tenerife.

In addition, the award winner Dredged in the Innovation category was the team Medilegowhile in the category First Values the project of Incredible Squirrels. The award for the best Robot Design went to Bionic Junior; the Robotix Young Promises award went to Cabriel Team and, finally, the Fundación Integra award for robot behavior also went to BIonic Junior.

