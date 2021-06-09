The MTA will have a female president for the first time in its history: Sarah Feinberg

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the agency that runs New York City’s massive and complex public transportation system, could make history by having a female chairperson of the board for the first time. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will nominate Sarah Feinberg to take office on July 30, but must first be confirmed by the State Senate.

Feinberg, who has served as interim president on NYC Transit Since March 2020, during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, it would share the leadership of the MTA with Janno Lieber, who was nominated to take over as CEO. In this way, the agency will no longer be directed by just one person as up to now, but responsibility will be divided into two senior executives.

The current MTA President and CEO Patrick Foye He would leave office on July 30 after four years and will become the interim president of the Empire State Development, the state economic agency.

The governor, who controls MTA, said that now together the president of the board and the CEO will work in close collaboration and partnership to oversee the strategic direction of the agency.

“Sarah, Janno, and Pat aren’t just fiercely dedicated public servantsbut proven leaders who kept the metropolitan region’s transportation network running efficiently during the worst public health crisis in a generation, and thanks to their tireless efforts, our essential workers were able to reach their destinations and help save lives. ” Cuomo said.

The president added: “In addition, they supervised and promoted historical changes and the progress of construction in the MTA, giving the system updates that will better serve passengers for generations. “

“I am delighted to take a position that allows me to continue to play an important role in the way our Subway and bus systems operate, but also have an even greater impact in shaping the future of agency and transportation in this city and region, “Feinberg said, adding that there should be no higher priority” than making sure that we are doing everything possible to regain the number of passengers, and as they return, so will the economic recovery of the city. “

Meanwhile Lieber, who had been serving as the MTA’s president of Development and Construction and managed a budget of $ 51.5 billion, said that the COVID crisis demonstrated, once again, “that public transportation is the lynchpin of Nueva York, in good times and bad. Now we must continue to build a system that connects people in all communities with jobs, education and opportunities. “