         The MPEG-5 EVC wants to be the standard for 8K video with the support of Samsung, Huawei and Qualcomm

Video formats are constantly evolving, especially since the resolution began to increase wildly after the arrival of 4K in the mobile ecosystem. The problem to be solved was that of storing a video that grew faster than internal storage in a market that increasingly rejected microSD cards, especially among the high ranges. Hence, alternatives such as HEVC (H.265), or the new MPEG-5 EVC.

HEVC is currently the dominant format among phones that already allow 8K resolution video recording, but this format has an intrinsic problem with licenses, because patents are divided between different packages, which greatly complicates its adoption by both smartphone manufacturers and developers. MPEG-5 EVC aims to unify this market a bit, and has the support of Samsung, Huawei and Qualcomm.

Same quality as HEVC, less bit rate

The patent structure of the HEVC system

“The situation became different with HEVC, where there are three different patent groups and many individual patent holders who do not offer these patents through any of these groups.”

This is part of a presentation on the HEVC standard that seems to be anything but a standard, due to the complexity of its implementation. Hence there is an active movement right now to set the MPEG-5 EVC as the new standard Looking ahead to the coming months, when the 8K begins to spread more massively, as it is currently a minority in terms of production and consumption.

A survey carried out in the past 2019 found that the HEVC standard was included in only 12% of OTT video services, while other standards are also struggling to dominate. Youtube is betting on AV1, for example, while old and updated acquaintances like the H.266 do the same on their part, or the VP9 codec.

With the same quality as HEIV, the MPEG-5 can significantly reduce the necessary bandwidth

The new MPEG-5 EVC, acronym for Essential Video Encoding, is mainly known as MPEG-5 and has as one of its main virtues the fact that it is based on a system, the MPEG, which has been on the market for more than two decades. , which greatly facilitates access to its various patents, and also facilitates the adoption of the standard itself. As we said before, Huawei, Samsung and Qualcomm are the main stakeholders at the moment in which the MPEG-5 prevails above the rest, at least in the majority.

This MPEG-5 is capable of offering the same reproduction quality as the current HEVC but at the same time it is capable of offering a bit rate 26% lower on average, which also reduces the bandwidth necessary for the reproduction of this type of content when it comes to streaming. We will see what finally happens but for now, the MPEG-5 has godfathers of weight propelling air behind them, and perhaps that is enough to tip the balance in their favor.

