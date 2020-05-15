The letter was written by Stephen Cotton, secretary general of the organization, whose executive committee is also made up of a leading figure at the local level: Pablo Moyano. The son of the trucker leader and deputy secretary of the guild led by his father is the current vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean. From there, the young unionist participated in seminars at the Vatican and recently visited Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“Our affiliates claim that there was no proper social dialogue process and that savings measures have been imposed rather than collectively negotiated,” said the ITF leader. “LATAM is missing an opportunity, as such unilateral cost-cutting measures deprive the company of many voluntary programs and options that unions could present to provide them with a significant amount of savings that would be socially responsible and acceptable,” he said.

"As we highlighted in the ITF-IATA joint statement, there is no doubt that, as employers and unions, we can navigate through this crisis working side by side. On the other hand, unilateral and socially irresponsible responses to the crisis will increase tensions, reduce confidence and will probably lead to a conflict intensified in the near future," concluded Cotton.

The International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) represents about 700 transport unions, in 150 countries and with a total membership of around 20 million workers. In Argentina, it brings together cargo, passenger, aeronautical, port and railroad guilds, among others.