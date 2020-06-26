Telefónica has announced the next availability of what is the first amplifier and WiFi access point 6 of the operators in Spain: Smart WiFi 6 will be commercially available during the last quarter of the year. Although yes, the company has enabled registration so that any customer can reserve it right now.

All operators in Spain install their own router with WiFi access point in each home that contracts their Internet services, either by fiber or by ADSL (or by any other access technology). Until now, none of the companies offered WiFi 6 on their routers., not even as an option to extend the signal. And that will change soon with Movistar: the operator has announced the marketing of the Smart WiFi 6 amplifier. It can be used as an independent access point or to extend the signal of the company’s router.

Connection speeds of up to 4 Gbps

Movistar has announced the availability of its amplifier with WiFi 6 through a press release. The device begins its commercial journey after we met it in 2019 during the MWC in Barcelona: Movistar presented it at said congress announcing the tests during 2019 and their commercialization the following year. The deadlines have been met.

The Smart WiFi 6 Amplifier connects to the Movistar router and can automatically replicate the WiFi networks of this to become the home access point, all without fighting with the settings. In addition, it not only works as an access point since it allows extend the router’s WiFi signal so that it reaches all areas of the house (very useful in homes with several floors, for example).

Thanks to WiFi 6 connectivity, the new Movistar amplifier extends the range of the network by up to 30% if used as an access point. Offers download speeds of up to 4 Gbps, allows better management of all connected devices and reduces the consumption of connected objects. Although of course, to take advantage of WiFi 6, mobiles, computers and other devices that connect to the Movistar amplifier must also be WiFi 6, a compatibility that is still too low.

WiFi 6 provides notable advantages, but today very few mobile phones, computers and connected devices are compatible.

We ignore the prices of the Smart WiFi 6, also the specific availability of the device: Movistar warns that it will be on sale during the last quarter of 2020. In the case of wanting to reserve it, Movistar has enabled a form on its website.

