The Movistar + premieres in May are committed to exclusive films

No content ideas or options to stream? The different content platforms are already preparing their bet for April, and the Movistar premieres were not going to be less. Movistar’s programming for May of this year is strongly committed to cinema that went from production rooms to streaming.

For the first time, and as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, movie theaters have not been the protagonists of the most successful content. In this case, the Movistar premieres train a lot of options for all ages and tastes. From the fireproof Woody Allen with one of his classic romantic comedies, to the Pinocchio and Trolls 2 movie; a burst of color and music for the whole family. Also national content from the hand of Belén Cuesta and Javier Cámara with Sentimental. A Keanu Reeves can be seen in Bill and Ted Save the Universe.

As HBO already did, HBO Max in its international version, the Movistar Premieres are trying to find their place in that cluster of titles that were left in limbo. Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV + have also served as a springboard for content in 2020 and beyond. The case of Trolls 2 is, in fact, one of the best examples. It was one of the first titles that surrendered to the charms of streaming platforms in the middle of the first ravages of the coronavirus. Now, it is the Movistar programming that brings some titles exclusively to its audience.

After Trolls 2, a long list of titles that took the same path. Most of them led by Disney. The company made the difficult decision for Mulan, its star title of 2020, to premiere directly on Disney Plus. Onward, which was the last house premiere, soon became part of this group. And, of course, the controversial Soul. Also from the Pixar house.

What comes in the Movistar premieres

In any case, the Movistar premieres for May are loaded with exclusive content for all its subscribers.

Trolls 2: world tour. Since Friday 21st Sentimental. Since Friday the 28th, Pinocchio. Since Friday the 14th, Bill and Ted save the universe. From Friday 7. Direct premiere * Creation Stories. From Saturday 15. Direct premiere * Burden. From Saturday 1. Live premiere * Return to Hope Gap. From Sunday 23 Rifkin’s Festival. From Sunday 2. Corpus Christi. From Tuesday 18.Music. Since Wednesday 26.

The direct premieres in the Movistar programming are those that, for the first time, are broadcast on a streaming platform.

