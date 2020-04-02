The health, economic and social crisis that is causing the coronavirus It has brought out the most caring side of teams and athletes. The last to join the donation has been Movistar, who wanted to give his glasses to the toilets who work at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.

Alejandro Valverde, Lourdes Oyarbide and Marc Soler were responsible for announcing it throught social media. The lack of material suffered by health workers who fight to stop the coronavirus has caused Movistar to decide to donate all the competition glasses they have.

“Glasses are also security these days”, He began by writing Alejandro Valverde on his official Twitter account. “Everything, to protect those who protect us”, continued the Murcian cyclist, attaching the photograph posing with the type of glasses that will be donated to health.

👓 Glasses are also safety these days. All @Movistar_Team and @ ride100percent collaborate with @vallhebron to donate protective glasses -including ‘mask-type’- to the center’s health workers. Everything, to protect those who protect us. #SeguimosConectados pic.twitter.com/NXhbnXpigi

