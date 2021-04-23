The moving story of the 90-year-old man who has to see his wife from the asylum window every day because of the coronavirus

Although in some countries little by little certain restrictions are being lifted imposed for a little over a year due to the coronavirus, the truth is that certain prohibitions are maintained with the intention of protecting the most vulnerable population.

In all Spain, as it happens in other countries of the world, visits to nursing homes continue to be restricted, which has led a 90-year-old man from Barcelona to have to settle for seeing his beloved wife from a window every day, with whom he has been married for 65 years and who, due to suffering from Alzheimer’s lives in a nursing home.

Every day, The asylum employees place a chair on the sidewalk for Xavier Antó, so that he can see his wife, Carmen Panzano, 92-year-old, to whom he shows all his love for her by placing his hand next to hers, through a glass, as well as showing her photographs of his children and grandchildren on his cell phone with the intention that he does not forget them given his disease.

Someone passed a few days ago outside the nursing home and was struck by seeing Xavier outside the place, looking at his wife from the window, so he took a photo that he uploaded to social networks, causing his great love went viral.

According to the Associated Press, the couple met in 1953 and two years later they got married. Since then, with the exception of a short period of time where Antó had to work outside the home, they had always been together.

“We have never separated. We have been separated for almost a year. Last March, a director of the house told me that when I left I would not go back in because the local authorities “had established very strict protocols and no one could enter,” the old man explained in an interview with said news agency. .

In the first weeks of the pandemic, the couple only communicated through video calls, which they made every 2 or 3 times a week; later, the asylum adapted a small room with a screen so that they could be closer; However, the man did not feel comfortable, so he preferred to go every day to visit his wife and even see her from the window.

“At the screen I couldn’t shake his hand, I can’t give him a kiss, and here I come to the window when I can,” added Xavier.

When he visits her, they both put their hands on the glass and blow kisses. “I usually come whenever I can and as long as the body holds, I will try to keep it that way. Because if I were the patient, she would do the same or more ”, declared Antó.

Despite the fact that both have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the nursing home is still under strict controls after thousands of seniors died in elderly care centers during the first months of the pandemic across the country. .

