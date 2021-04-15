The moving story behind World Press Photo 2021’s winning photograph

Behind a plastic curtain, an old woman receives a hug. This is the first place in the international World Press Photo competition.

The first contact that Rosa had with the outside it was a hug. During 5 months remained isolated, like many of her peers in the retirement home for the elderly in São Paulo, Brazil. Viva Bem, the nursing home where he had made a home during his last years of life, had closed its doors completely, to avoid the transmission of COVID-19.

A pandemic scene

Rosa Luzia Lunardi, from 85 years old, reflects this condition from his rooms in Viva Bem. In the picture, the woman receives a hug from the nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza, who approaches her behind a protective plastic mesh with a mask hiding his face.

During the month of March, Homes for the elderly closed across Brazil to prevent the spread of the virus. In this way, according to the logic of prevention, older adults would be less exposed to an infection than they probably couldn’t recover.

It is not the first time Mads nissen (@madsnissenphoto) captures such a moment. His photograph, according to the profile on the official site of the World Press Photo award, is based on the empathy. The focus with which he approaches reality from his journalistic work has to do with the closeness, intimacy and understanding of human experiences.

A warm hug behind a plastic curtain

After almost half a year of absolute isolation, the residents of Viva Bem were finally able to reconnect with their regular visitors. Many of them were their own nurses, and cleaning staff of the facilities. Little is said about their relatives.

Thanks to “The Hug Curtain“, An innovation of the Brazilian house-home, human contact – albeit in a partial way – could be reestablished in Viva Bem. Despite the fact that Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president, dismissed sanitary security measures at first, public institutions took control over the situation.

With 300 thousand dead in the country, the health system in Brazil completely collapsed. The country ended 2020 with the worst contagion and mortality figures in the world, with just under 7 million 700 thousand cases registered throughout the territory. The anonymity conferred by Adriana Silva da Costa Souza’s mask speaks for the billions of frontliners who worked to keep the world afloat. Mads Nissen immortalized them.

