The moving reunion of an elderly couple after several weeks of being apart

Sadly, millions of families in the world have had to separate because of the coronavirus pandemic precisely to avoid a chain of COVID-19 infections among our loved ones.

Those who have suffered the most from this situation are, without a doubt, the elderly, who from one day to the next stopped seeing their children and grandchildren, longing for the moment when they could kiss them again, hug them and live with them.

Now, imagine the anguish that an elderly couple can go through, in which at this time, they only have each other and suddenly, for health reasons, they must be separated.

That was what happened to A nonagenarian couple originally from Seville, Spain, who were separated for several weeks after the old woman had to be admitted to a hospital for a health problem and that due to protocols due to the coronavirus, she could not receive any type of visits.

So her husband, a 91-year-old man named Pedro Sttopa lived 3 weeks of great sadness and anguish for not being able to be next to his beloved Ana, and more when she was living difficult moments.

But on Twitter, his granddaughter Marta coShare the video of this sweet marriage after many days away from each other.

In the clip you can see Pedro lying down, somewhat melancholy, when suddenly, the door of his room opens and his wife enters in a wheelchair. The old man got up quickly and soon approached Ana to hug her and kiss her, thus showing her how much he missed her.

After weeks without seeing each other, today my old lady was discharged from the hospital and she wanted to surprise my grandfather by arriving without warning. The most beautiful reunion in the world. #Afortunada 👵🏻❤️👴🏻 pic.twitter.com/WXHRAUdHKn – Martaa! (@ martiitaa_3) March 24, 2021

“After weeks without seeing each other, today my old lady was discharged from the hospital and she wanted to surprise my grandfather by arriving without warning. The most beautiful reunion in the world ”, was the message with which the young woman accompanied the video.

At first, Marta recorded the video to share it with her family, but given the emotionality of the reunion, she decided to share it on her Twitter account, without imagining that it would go viral.

In a previous tweet, the granddaughter had already said that her grandparents had already been married for 66 years, 8 children, 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

It may interest you: