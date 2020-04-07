Cataract of condolences and reactions to the sad death of Radomir Antic, which has left us this Monday. Soccer players, athletes, colleagues and a long etcetera of figures who have wanted to fire the coach of Real Madrid, Atlético or Barcelona, ​​among others. The first reaction of his family has been that of Ana Antic, his daughter, who has used his Instagram account to say goodbye to his father and also to thank all the support received.

Along with two photographs of her father, Ana has published a brief but moving message: “Only. Thanks to everyone from Vera (her mother), Dusan (her brother), Petra, Rade, Ivana, Marko and Ana (grandchildren of Radomir Antic). Speechless”. It will be time to answer messages, which will surely be coming to you non-stop, so you still have not been able to sit down to dedicate more extensive lines to your father, but Ana Antic has already wanted to say goodbye to him.

More condolences on the networks

An emotional Instagram post to which figures such as Arbeloa, Morata, Georgina Rodríguez or Daniela Ospina. “I’m so sorry, Ana. We send you a huge hug. DEP », wrote Arbeloa. Morata, rojiblanco forward, sent him the following message: «A huge hug Ana. Eternal pride». Georgina, Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend, also replied: «Much love for you. Now he guides you from another side ». For her part, Daniela Ospina wanted to support Ana Antic with the following words: «We are going to miss you! Thanks to those of us who had the great blessing to meet you. Thank you, thank you grandfather for so much love that you gave us. Salo and I love you, family strength ».