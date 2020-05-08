Walter Montillo was surprised live for the production of Fox Sports Radio. While the Argentine gave an interview and told how he succeeds after his father and grandfather died of coronavirus, Luis Suarez It was aired via video call. The reason? The Uruguayan from Barcelona he referred to the mischief of Santino, one of the sons of the Argentine soccer player, who days ago surprised him with a curious request via Instagram.

“One is a father and understands by the situation that other parents go through in the daily life of the quarantine. And in this case I liked how Santino got to send messages “, Luis Suárez said about the occurrence of the little boy, who created a social network account and sent a message to him, Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqué.

“Sorry and thanks for the message you sent him. He says that you are his friend “, answered Walter Montillo, who was in charge of uploading the video with the mischief of Santino, who offered football clothes to the figures of Barcelona.

“This happens in quarantine when you lend your son the phone. He sends messages to Messi, Piqué, Suárez “, Montillo told in an Instagram story. “He believes he is a prop for Barça”, chicaneado. In the audio, you can hear how the child offers them “Argentina soccer clothing”, to the blaugrana stars. Even, to the central marker, it says “Che, Piqué”, before making the offer.

Who quickly echoed was Luis Suárez, who as soon as he came across the images had an exemplary act and responded to the little one through the same social network. “Hello Santino, how are you doing, all right? Here from Barcelona I wanted to send you a big hug. And I wanted to challenge you, ha. You agreed to send me the clothes, and it didn’t come. I am waiting”, Lucho said. This message made Santino very happy, his dad acknowledged.

And it was not the only gesture of greatness of the Uruguayan, since this time surprised live and made Walter Montillo himself excited. “For me this is a pride. One was a child and I was amused by the way Santino expressed himself in the message he sent me. What I did was a minimal detail. I’m still waiting for the clothes he promised me, ”Lucho joked. “Yes, of course, we are going to send it,” replied the Squirrel.

“We were children, we had idols. And we also went through that feeling of wanting to become like others. In my case, I wanted to be like Batistuta and Enzo. I find it difficult to answer all the messages that come to me. But I always try to get a smile out of the kids. In this case, the issue became known because it was Walter’s son, “Luis Suárez added before saying goodbye.

The last few weeks were tough for Walter Montillo. In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the hook that militates at the University of Chile and complies with the isolation in Santiago, He lost his grandfather and his father, and his mother tested positive for COVID-19.

“I try to move on. Once a DT taught me and said: ‘it is up to you to be right or wrong. If you get bad, you can also get well. ’ I know that sometimes when I am alone I continue to mourn and think things, because we are human and we have feelings, but I try to keep going for the boys. Imagine one who is 24 hours locked up and crying would affect them too much. So I try to be the same as always and if I have to cry, I do it but I try not to be seen by anyone ”, recognized.

The Squirrel lives with his wife Melina and their children Valentino, Santino and Emma, ​​just 10 months old. The middle son was born with Down syndrome, and also suffers from heart disease, for which he had to undergo surgery several times. The family always did everything to accompany and support him.

“Santino likes soccer, he comes to the field, he likes to come to train always. There is an inclusive school at the University of Chile and we always try to add it. I am happy and I try to accompany him everywhere ”, he commented in dialogue with Tyc Sports.