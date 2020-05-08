         The movies you buy on Prime Video do not belong to you, and a user denounces Amazon for it

In late April, Amazon Prime Video enabled the rental and purchase of films and documentaries in Spain, an option that precisely arrived in Mexico earlier this week.

Today we know that a California user (named Amanda Caudel) It has filed a lawsuit against Amazon, reopening the debate on the purchase of audiovisual content on streaming platforms and its availability.

Six months ago, a Reddit thread (in r / movies) accumulated more than 10,000 votes, in which it was specified that “the films bought in Amazon do not belong to you”. This thread has dozens of comments, stating things like “if you can’t destroy it, it doesn’t belong to you”.

Prime Video Terms of Use

When you buy a DVD or a Blu-ray, you know that this copy is yours, and you can play it as long as you want or even lend it to someone you know. If you buy a movie or documentary on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, one might wonder how long it will be available in our account.

This is precisely what Amanda Caudel has denounced, stating that Amazon can cut access to certain content at any time that has previously been purchased.

The reality is that when you buy a movie on Amazon Prime Video that doesn’t mean it belongs to you. It is something that the company itself makes quite clear in the conditions of use of this platform:

“Purchased Digital Content will generally continue to be available for download or streaming via the Service, as applicable, but may cease to be due to possible content provider license restrictions or other reasons and Amazon will not be liable to users for Purchased Digital Content that is no longer available for later download or streaming. ”

In the complaint filed by Caudel and his lawyers, claim that Amazon “cheats and defrauds consumers”, since once we “buy” a content it means that the consumer has paid for full access and (like any purchased product) that access cannot be revoked.

The truth is that I am quite curious to know what this demand leads to, since Prime Video already makes this clear in the conditions of use of the service. We have contacted Amazon and we will expand this entry when we get a response from you.

