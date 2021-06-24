the movies, documentaries and series that we recommend (Clear the X # 146)

With summer here, even if you’re not on vacation yet, the truth is that the spirit relaxes. And although the terraces are very good, you also want to lower the blinds so that the flame does not enter and connect to your favorite streaming platform to eat a series in one sitting. Or go to the nearest cinema and, in the cool, enjoy one of the latest releases.

To help you prepare the plan we have asked some of our editors and collaborators to tell us what are you going to see this summer from among the latest discoveries what they have made. They have participated in this special episode Jose Garcia (@josedextro), editor in Engadget, Javier Lacort (@jlacort), editor in Engadget, Esther Miguel Trula (@flamencastone), editor at Magnet, Alberto Carlos (@albertini), editor at Espinof, Andrés Mohorte (@mohorte), Magnet coordinator, Isra Fernandez (@proggerXXI), editor at MundoXiaomi, Maria Gonzalez (@kyravms), director of Xataka and a server, John tones (@johntones). As always, at the controls is Santi Araújo (@santiaraujo).

The best of all platforms

We wanted this selection to meet two criteria: on the one hand, that it had surprising elements. For other, that there were a few recent things, to make sure that at least some of them you had not seen. We’ve put in signature dramas and horror movies, auto industry documentaries, and Pixar movies. For all tastes and on almost all platforms.

For that, and as we know that you are up to the bow of the same recommendations as alwaysWe have some jewels culled from Apple TV +, perhaps the platform with the highest quality among the least viewed; and some animation for adults from that free buffet of cartoon wonders that is Adult Swim; And of course, and if it is the case that you only have access to Netflix, some quality proposal from its abundant catalog.

We have tried to make our selection as varied as possible, but sure you have your own proposals for an audiovisual summer. Leave us your proposals in the comments and let’s all assemble the definitive summer streaming and cinema grid.

