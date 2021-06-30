the movie ‘The Sopranos’

“I could perhaps conceive a prequel to ‘The Sopranos.’ I would never imagine a return of the series except as a prequel, “he told Entertainment Weekly. David chase, creator of that fundamental pillar series that were the mafia misadventures of a family from New Jersey. Four years later, we have here the first trailer for ‘The Many Saints of Newark‘, the film that will serve as a prequel to’The Sopranos‘.

Written by Chase and Lawrence Konner, the film will be directed by Alan Taylor (‘Thor: The Dark World’, ‘Terminator Genesis’), responsible for nine chapters of’The Sopranos‘, including the eighteenth of the sixth season,’ Kennedy and Heidi ‘, for which he won an Emmy.

The plot, which will be set against the Newark riots of the 1960s (a violent clash between African Americans and Italians in the area), has allowed us to see Michael gandolfini, son of James gandolfini, will play his father as a young man. He has been joined by a good number of interesting signings, such as the magnificent Vera farmiga, which we can already see in the trailer missing her son as only Livia Soprano is capable of.

With Alessandro nivola as Dickie Moltisanti, Corey stoll as Junior Soprano, John magaro like Silvio Dante, Billy magnussen as Paulie Gualtieri and Mattea Conforti as Janice Soprano, complete the cast Jon bernthal and he is always welcome to the family Ray liotta.

‘The Many Saints of Newark‘has a release date of September 24.

