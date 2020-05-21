Since they didn’t know if the first Star Wars movie was going to be a success, George Lucas commissioned a low-budget sequel that will have killed the franchise.

Splinter of the Mind’s Eye (The Mind’s Eye), was the original sequel to Star wars planned instead of The Empire Strikes Back, but it would have been the end of the franchise. The year 1977 was a fundamental moment in the history of science fiction, since the first film of what is a saga that lasts today was released. Although everything could be different.

Obviously at the time no one had any idea how big Star Wars would be, not even George Lucas. So he asked the science fiction and fantasy writer Alan Dean Foster I would write a low-budget sequel, kind of like an alternate plan in case Star Wars hadn’t been a huge success. Ironically, it became the novel Splinter of the Mind’s Eye, the first Star Wars spin-off.

What is Splinter of the Mind’s Eye about?

The plot is quite simple. Luke and Leia land in a misty jungle world called Mimban. There, they discover a secret imperial project searching for the long-lost Temple of Pomojema, containing a rare item called the Kaiburr Crystal. This possesses the power to amplify a person’s innate ability in the Force, and is coveted by none other than Darth Vader himself. The book ends with a dramatic confrontation between Luke and Vader, with Luke defeating the Sith Lord, who falls deep. It’s a pretty interesting narrative, and an entertaining story, featuring a host of new characters and even a handful of Force skills.

He also lacks one thing: Han Solo by Harrison Ford. Which means it wasn’t going to appear in the sequel because Foster was asked not to add it. Although it would have really meant the end of Star Wars, as it focuses on a unique world and shrouded in mist. Worse yet, the plot moves at a very slow pace, and is sometimes interrupted rather than aided by the characters’ bows. At one point, Luke and Leia infiltrate an Imperial outpost, but stop to have a fight in the mud. This moment is intended to demonstrate the sexual tension between the two, but it shows that he is very forced.

We would have missed the most iconic scene in all of Star Wars, if this movie had hit theaters. Since Luke would have killed Darth Vader and therefore it would not have been revealed that he is actually his father. Completely changing the saga.

Luckily, the first film was an exaggerated success, and the original trilogy is part of the history of science fiction cinema.