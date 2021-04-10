The movie star who didn’t want to be a movie star

Actor Chadwick Boseman will always be remembered for playing Black Panther, one of the great heroes of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

At just 43 years old, in August 2020 the actor Chadwick boseman passed away after battling illness for many years. The fans and all the people who worked with him always have praise for him. A great example is Viola Davis with which he coincided in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (The Mother of Blues).

“What I will remember about Chadwick Boseman’s legacy is his integrity, and I know that people say that very often,” Viola Davis began. “They distribute it as they distribute the brilliant word. But there isn’t much integrity out there. I think it takes a lot of courage to be authentic. As they say: Courage is just fear said with prayers. I felt that he was not interested in being a movie star as much as in being a truly great artist. “

Director Ryan Coogler has always commented that the actor would have wanted Marvel Studios to make the sequel to Black Panther.

“I didn’t know what Chadwick Boseman was going through.” Explained Ryan coogler. “I knew what he wanted me to know. I miss him in all the ways you could miss someone, as a friend, as a collaborator. So it’s pain on many levels, but then it’s a deep sense of gratitude that I can close my eyes and hear her voice. “

“You have to move on when you lose your loved ones. I know Chadwick Boseman wouldn’t have wanted us to stop. He was someone who had such an interest in the collective. Black Panther, that was his movie. They hired him to interpret that before anyone else was thought of, before they hired me, before any of the actresses were hired. ” The director remembered. “On that set, he was everyone. Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking them out, making sure they were good. If we cut his coverage, he would stay and read lines off camera to help other actors with their performances. Then it would be more difficult for me to stop. Honestly, I felt him yelling at me, like, what are you doing? So keep going. “

Black panther starring Chadwick boseman can be seen currently in Disney + by following this link.