Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Disco Elysium is one of the most acclaimed RPGs of the past year and soon more people will be able to play it since it is on the way on consoles. That said, if its concept catches your attention, but RPGs are not your thing, you will be happy to know that you can enjoy it in another medium. We say it since it will have a television series responsibility of one of the producing companies of Sonic: The Movie.

Variety reports that dj2 Entertainment partnered with ZA / UM to develop a series based on Disco Elysium. At the moment the project does not have a writer, but dj2 will meet with some writers to propose the project. It is worth mentioning that, at the moment, it does not have the support of a television network or streaming service either.

« We are very grateful for the response that Disco Elysium has received and we are very happy to partner with dj2 to expand the franchise to other media and new audiences, » said Helen Hindpere, ZA / UM writer.

We will keep an eye out and inform you when we know more about this production.

Disco Elysium came to PC last year. You can know more about this RPG by clicking here.