The movie of the century? Here the cast of the Fox and David O. Russell project

Taylor Swift joins the casting of one of the most anticipated productions in Hollywood. From the hand of David O. Russell and Fox, theaters will see countless celebrities united in a single film. What will it be?

The five-time nominated director Oscar, David O. Russell, seems to go for that award and much more with his next project. The film of Fox will feature one of the most interesting casts of recent decades. The interesting thing is that he has not stopped signing stars.

Recently, the reference of gossip and entertainment, Deuxmoi, announced that the singer and actress Taylor Swift It will be part of the resounding feature film that such writer is preparing, but it still does not even have a title.

Without a doubt, the plot will be quite realistic and it will be a story between black comedy and period drama. All of this is suggested by the tone that Russell has presented in his most recognized works, which led him to the top of the industry at the time.

Some media have dared to give the film a name. This would be called Canterbury Glass and it would deal with the life of a doctor and that of a lawyer. No further details of the story have been revealed so far.

What is known, and promises a lot, is the cast of the film. This will have legends of the medium such as: Robert De Niro, Michael shannon Y Mike myers. However, great promises of the seventh art will also be present, standing out Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, John David Washington or Matthias Schoenaerts.

In addition, great celebrities such as Christian bale, Margot robbie, Chris rock, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe saldana Y Alessandro nivola.

From left to right: Christian Bale, Margott Robbie and John David Washington present on the set of Russell’s long-awaited creation

The montage will be a production of 20th Century Fox. According to reports, its premiere is estimated for the second half of 2022. Will it meet expectations?

David O. Russel seeks with all this to reaffirm his presence at the top of the competition, returning to the awards season, just as he did with his successes The fighter, American hustle Y The good side of things Will it succeed?