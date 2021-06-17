The Movie Kiss between JLo and Ben Affleck

Ben and Jennifer prove that true love never dies and publicly revive their relationship with this passionate kiss.

The old lovers confirmed their romance during a dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, in the company of JLo’s children, Max and Emme, as they gathered as a family to celebrate the 50th birthday of their sister, Linda Lopez.

The images make it very clear that the couple is crazy in love for each other and JLo’s children seem to approve of the relationship 100%, showing great chemistry with the 48-year-old actor.

Bennifer 2.0 began shortly after JLo’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez, who began their love affair in 2017.

Everything seems to indicate that the 51-year-old singer will be moving to Los Angeles permanently, to be closer to Ben.